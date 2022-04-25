Creality Ender-3 S1–3D printing’s incredible enabler

Ender-3 S1, Creality’s newly-released 3D printer, has optimised functions and will impress you with its excellent performance. It will stimulate your imagination and bring joy to your life. If you are an owner of an Ender-3 S1, you’ll become really fond of your little 3D printer-helper.

Three main highlights escort your printing process:

“Sprite” Dual-gear Direct Extruder

“Sprite” means smaller but powerful. Creality’s self-developed “sprite” dual-gear direct extruder weighs only 210g but it has strong extrusion force. It successfully solves the nozzle jamming issue, largely reducing the risk of filament wasting. Compatible with a wide range of filaments, the Ender-3 S1 enables more printing possibilities and maintains perfect performance when printing with flexible filaments, like TPU.

CR Touch Automatic Levelling

Equipped with CR Touch, Ender-3 S1 realises accurate levelling, with the height of the 16 points on the hotbed compensated automatically. The levelling accuracy provides a solid base for quality printing.

Dual Z-axis leadscrews

The dual Z-axis leadscrews and dual motors of the Ender-3 S1 enable smooth motion, significantly improving the success rate of high-precision printing, and will reward users with good-looking models.

A stable structure with hassle-free levelling and a high-performance extrusion system are what will make your printing process impressive. In addition to the three highlights introduced above, the Ender-3 S1 has comprehensively upgraded functions as well.

Humanised Design

The build surface of the Ender-3 S1 is covered by a PC spring steel sheet, which has good adhesion and it’s also flexible, enabling you to take out the model easily. By adopting the 32-bit silent motherboard, the exposure to operation noises is quite low, creating a very cosy environment during the printing process. Equipped with a 4.3-inch LCD, you can have interactions with the user interface by rotating the knob. The display will dim out automatically if it’s not active for five minutes to save energy. In addition, the X/Y-axis tensioner is designed to adjust the tightness of the belt, reducing the risk of layer deviation during printing.

Creality always prioritises the user experience and we develop our products with a considerate philosophy.

Easy to Use

With 96% preassembled, the assembly of an Ender-3 S1 can be completed within six easy steps. No matter whether you are a 3D printing beginner or an expert, the Ender-3 S1 will make you feel comfortable with its ease of use.

Double Protection

The resume printing function enables the Ender-3 S1 to fully recover from the outage and resume the print correctly from where it left off. There is no need to worry about a sudden loss of power anymore.

Equipped with a filament sensor, the Ender-3 S1 can smartly detect when the filament is running and it reminds users to change filaments in time, which improves efficiency and reduces the risk of wasting materials.

Creation Potential

Ender-3 S1 has preset ports for the laser engraving head and LED light. More printing ways are waiting for you to explore. Maintaining perfect printing for multiple filaments, including PLA, TPU, PETG, and ABS, the Ender-3 S1 offers more creative possibilities for 3D printing. Try something new: the Ender-3 S1 will never let you down.

Quality Assurance

The Ender-3 S1, certified by 14 international testing organisations, is of good quality and safe to use.

Creality unveiled the Ender-3 S1 on 1 December 2021. Selling at $399, it’s now available on Amazon and in many regions around the world. For more information, feel free to contact Creality’s local agencies.

With its excellent quality and creativity potential, the Ender-3 S1 is a versatile enabler of 3D printing. Imagine boldly and then print your own “kaleidoscope”; the Ender-3 S1 will not only realise your ideas, but also bring you a lot of fun!

Product Parameters

Molding Technology: FDM

Machine Dimension: 487 x 453 x 622 mm

Print Size: 220 x 220 x 270 mm

Packaging Dimension: 540 x 510 x 260 mm

Supported Filaments: PLA/TPU/PETG/ABS

Printing Thickness: 0.05-0.35 mm

Printing Speed: Maximum 150 mm/s

Nozzle Diameter: 0.4 mm

Printing Precision: ±0.1 mm

Highest Temperature of the Nozzle: 260°C

Quantity of Nozzle: 1

Highest Temperature of the Hotbed: 100°C

Filament Diameter: 1.75 mm

Package Weight: 11.2 kg

Net Weight: 9.1 kg

Extruder Drive Ratio: 1:3.5

Type of the Extruder: “Sprite” dual-gear direct extruder

Printing Platform: Covered by PC spring steel sheet

Auto-levelling Mode: CR Touch

Mainboard: 32-bit silent mainboard

Screen: knob colour screen

Filament Sensor: Equipped

Resume Printing: Supported

Printing Mode: Type-C USB/ SD card

Rated Voltage: 350W

Supported File Format: STL/OBJ/AMF

Slicing Software: Creality Slicer/Cura/Repetier-Host/Simplify3D