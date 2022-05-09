A premier lifestyle event carves a corner of Italy into the heart of Joburg

Communications and reputation management firm The Allure Group (TAG) successfully hosted a second instalment of an alternative lifestyle experience dubbed THE SLOW LIFE on 23 April outside Johannesburg. This event offered the 200-plus guests who attended an international gastronomic experience in an ambient setting, surrounded by friends and family.

The event was aptly themed, Afternoon in Puglia, and replicated the quaint, countryside Italian setting where guests enjoyed multi-course, chef-prepared Italian dishes at an oversized table.

Afternoon in Puglia is the underlying theme of THE SLOW LIFE, an alternative lifestyle experience underpinned by an unhurried and relaxed lifestyle, momentarily detaching from the hustle and bustle of modern living, soaking in and appreciating life’s little pleasures and making time to appreciate what nature and life have to offer. This lifestyle concept was introduced into the market by TAG, a Gauteng-based communications and reputation management firm.

Puglia (pronounced poo-li-ya) is also known as Apulia, a region in the southern part of Italy that forms Italy’s “boot”. The region is renowned as the birthplace of many unique Italian foods. It has also endeared itself to visitors for its whitewashed hill towns, centuries-old farmland and hundreds of kilometres of pristine Mediterranean coastline.

This calendar lifestyle event was hosted at Ground, The Venue in Muldersdrift on the outskirts of Johannesburg, and from 11am till 8pm, the 210 elites were virtually transported to Italian villas through the smorgasbord of Italian delicacies prepared by a professional chef. True to the Italian theme, Afternoon in Puglia also featured authentic Italian dishes and drinks such as Peroni Nastro Azzoru, Fatti’s & Moni’s Bellissimo Pasta and Cape Sangiovese.

Bonnke Shipalana, Founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of TAG, explains that the concept of THE SLOW LIFE serves two purposes:“Firstly, it allows us to replicate and bring international experiences to our doorsteps at an affordable price and negates the needs to travel to these international destinations. This is why the choice of venue and the ambience is so central to these events. Equally important, THE SLOW LIFE provides us with an opportunity to detach from the hurried lifestyle and enjoy and savour the simple things in life. The outbreak of Covid-19 has exposed our mortality and demonstrated the frailty of life. With SLOW LIFE, we are momentarily taking back our lives and freeing them from anxiety, uncertainty and chaos.

“We remind ourselves of the importance of family and friends and we indulge in the good things that Mother Nature has in store for us. The SLOW LIFE is about delighting our culinary senses in an agreeable atmosphere where we savour good company, great conversations and companionship,” says Shipalana.

Shipalana says as a communications and reputation management agency, TAG always strives to leverage available communication platforms to creatively connect brands with their target audience.

“The partnerships we have secured with household brands such as the Mail & Guardian, L’Omarins, and Valpre Spring Water makes it possible to offer memorable international experiences at an affordable price. The next edition of this event will be hosted in August. Mother Theresa captured the spirit of SLOW LIFE best when she said: ‘If you want to bring happiness to the whole world, go home and love your family.’ Till we meet next time,” Shipalana concludes.