Health systems strengthening for human capital development project job – advert for Clinical Technical Advisor

REQUEST FOR CURRICULUM VITAE FOR NCD CLINICAL TECHNICAL ADVISOR FOR THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH

KINGDOM OF ESWATINI

Reference Number: SZ-MOH-285545-CS-INDV

Project Background

The Government of Eswatini (GOE) through the Ministry of Health (MOH) is undertaking the COVID-19 Emergency Response Project (Eswatini COVID-19 ERP; P173883) and Health System Strengthening for Human Capital Development in Eswatini Project (HSS4HCDP; P168564) with support from the World Bank.

2. Background to the Assignment

The Kingdom of Eswatini has a very high prevalence of risk factors for NCDs, including overweight and obesity and poor diet; as well as a very high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, and type 2 diabetes. The majority of those living with NCDs are currently undiagnosed.

The National NCD Clinical Management Unit within the Eswatini MOH is responsible for the operational and technical oversight of service-level interventions to address the burden of NCD and NCD risk in the Kingdom.

In line with the Government’s vision of Universal Health Coverage and the attainment of the highest possible level of human capital, the NCD Clinical Management Unit is tasked with ensuring that services match the growing burden on NCDs. To respond to the growing burden, the NCD program has put in place decentralization and integration strategies and plans to build capacity of health care workers at all levels of service delivery.

3. Objectives of the Consultancy

The objectives of the position are to (i) provide technical and operational advice to the program head, (ii) build the capacity of health workers (doctors and nurses) at tertiary level facilities, and (iii) support primary level facilities to provide quality integrated and decentralized NCD services. This will be done through off and onsite training, coaching, mentorship and supervision to ensure the provision of up to standard quality services in addressing the high burden of NCDs in the country.

4. Experience and Qualifications

Clinical degree in medicine

A minimum of 10+ years of work experience in clinical and public health with a minimum of 5 years of specific experience in establishing and managing NCD programs

Demonstrable experience with NCD service delivery at hospital and tertiary care

Demonstrable experience within NCD clinical and technical advisory role at a senior level on complex or national level service delivery reforms

Experience in training/mentoring health care workers

Knowledge and experience in conducting similar work is an added advantage

Previous experience working with governments or other public sector organizations in the SADC Region is desirable.

Fluency in English (essential).

The period of the assignment and expected completion dates

The period of the assignment is thirty-six (36) months with a possibility of an extension.

6.0 “The attention of interested Consultants is drawn to paragraph 3.14 to 3.17 of the World Bank’s Procurement Regulations for IPF Borrowers dated July 2016, revised in November 2020 setting forth the World Bank’s Policy on Conflict of Interest. A Consultant will be selected in accordance with the Individual Consultant method set out in the World Bank’s Procurement Regulations for IPF Borrowers dated July 2016, revised in November 2020.”

7. The MOH now invites interested, qualified candidates to indicate their interest in providing technical support and services under this consultancy. Selection shall be on the basis of examination and comparison of the qualifications and experience of the individual candidates as evidenced by their CVs. The selected individual shall be requested to submit a costed offer to undertake the work

APPLICATIONS:

Interested consultants should submit a detailed copy of updated curriculum vitae (duties inclusive), references, copy ID and scanned copies of notarized academic or professional certifications. Application should be addressed to:

The Principal Secretary, Ministry of Health; 2nd Floor Ministry of Justice Building, Mbabane. Postal address: The Principal Secretary, Ministry of Health P.O. Box 5; Mbabane, Eswatini.

Electronic applications should be sent to Project Coordinator; [email protected] copy to [email protected]; [email protected] and [email protected] no later than 11.00 hours on 7th June, 2022. All applications will be acknowledged but only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Contacts: (00268) 24045514; (00268) 24042431