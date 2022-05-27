VACANCY: TERMS OF REFERENCE

Title: Communications and Knowledge Management Specialist

Duty Station: Centurion, Pretoria

Reports to: Project Coordinator

Work Duration: 24 months, depending on performance and availability of funds

1.0 Introduction

The Orange Senqu River Commission (ORASECOM)was established in November 2000 following the signing of an agreement between the four basin states, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia and South Africa. The Commission advises the basin states on the development, utilisation and conservation of water resources of the Orange Senqu River and comprises the Council as the highest decision-making body. UNDP has been supporting ORASECOM since 2006 to strengthen its technical and institutional capacity for joint management of the transboundary Orange-Senqu River to realise sustainable utilisation and management of natural resources in the basin through the implementation of the Integrated Water Resources Management principles and practices.

Through the first phase of the UNDP-GEF support, ORASECOM produced the Transboundary Diagnostic Analysis (TDA) of the Orange-Senqu River basin, which summarised environmental and socioeconomic status of the basin, identified environmental threats to the basin ecosystem, and analysed immediate and root causes of the environmental threats. Based on the information presented in the TDA, the four countries identified their priority actions at the transboundary and national levels to address the identified environmental threats. Those priority actions were presented as the Strategic Action Programme, or SAP (for the transboundary level) and endorsed at the ministerial level by all four countries in August 2014. SAP contributes to ORASECOM’s basin-wide IWRM Plan and its implementation ensures the environmental sustainability of the basin.

ORASECOM, with support from UNDP, managed to secure further financial support from the Global Environment Facility (GEF) to implement selected priority activities of the SAP. The UNDP-GEF project titled, Support to the Orange-Senqu River Strategic Action Programme Implementation Project (referred to as Project in this document), is being implemented by ORASECOM since 2019.

Job Purpose:

To lead communications, outreach, and knowledge management functions at the ORASECOM Secretariat.

Eligibility:

Preference will be given to citizens from ORASECOM State Parties (Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, South Africa).

Responsibilities and Tasks

Support the Communications Task Team to develop and implement annual communications plans as guided by the ORASECOM Communication’s Strategy.

Lead the production and dissemination of materials on the Project and broader ORASECOM work.

Document lessons learned and best practices on SAP implementation and dissemination widely to other River Basin Organisations, Regional Economic Communities and globally through IW:LEARN and other global fora, including the active participation in IW:LEARN related activities.

Organise knowledge sharing events (such as knowledge fairs, site visits, interviews).

Maintain the ORASECOM website, produce annual reports for the project and ORASECOM, newsletters etc.

Contribute to preparation of the substantive and operational reports for the Project.

Facilitate the review and updating of the ORASECOM Water Information System (WIS) in terms of its functionalities and sustainability.

Promote the WIS as an important and highly useful resource.

Coordinate learning and exchange amongst ORASECOM State Parties and south-south cooperation.

Support the integration of data produced by basin-wide environmental systems into the WIS so that it can be used by stakeholders and decision-makers.

Develop and oversee implementation of a knowledge management system for the Project and ORASECOM.

Facilitate collection of data, information and update of the knowledge management system.

Support project monitoring and evaluation activities.

Ensure consistency and creativity in Project and ORASECOM branding.

Provide support in meetings and workshops (organisation, recording of proceedings, etc).

Contribute to the fostering and establishment of close linkages with other Projects in ORASECOM and related GEF programmes.

Represent the Project at meetings and other project-related fora within the region and globally, as required.

Core Competencies

People Skills: Ability to work independently and as a team player who demonstrates leadership and can support other staff.

Communication Skills: Well developed written and oral communication skills. Experience in using and developing various communication and knowledge management tools.

Integrity: Works with trustworthiness and integrity and has a clear commitment.

Resilience/Adaptability and flexibility: Ability to operate effectively under extreme circumstances

Awareness and sensitivity of self and others: Demonstrates awareness and sensitivity to gender and diversity. Have experience and the ability to live and work in diverse cultural contexts in a culturally appropriate manner.

Work style: Is well planned and organised even within a fluid working environment and has a capacity for initiative and decision making with competent analytical and problem-solving skills.

Attributes

Demonstrable passion for communication and knowledge generation,

Ability to generate people centred knowledge products using innovative tools and approaches (including products for the youth).

Energetic and proactive.

Technical Competencies for this position

Previous communications, marketing and knowledge management experience

Experience in multi-donor funding environment will be useful

Qualifications and Experience

A bachelor’s degree in business and/or social sciences. Post graduate qualification is ideal

Experience in communications

Experience in information systems, website development and strong IT skills

Work experience in a relevant discipline: water resources management, natural resources management·

Familiarity with developing and delivering knowledge sharing programs

Experience in establishing effective partnerships within and outside the organisation.

Communications: Ability to explain complex concepts in layman’s language; demonstrate sensitivity for cultural and gender differences

Stakeholder orientation: Understands stakeholder needs and concerns; respond promptly and effectively

Teamwork: Collaborates with other structures. Has the ability to get consensus and collaboration

Learning and knowledge sharing: open to new ideas

Analytical thinking and decisive judgement

Fluency in English

Previous work experience in one or more of the participating countries, and previous work experience in the region on issues related to the Project will be very favourably considered.

How to apply:

Applicants are requested to submit their CV in English, motivation letter and certified supporting documents.

Applications should be submitted by e-mail on or before 24 June 2022 to [email protected].

ONLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED