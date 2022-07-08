Subscribe

The 2022 M&G 200 Young South Africans: A message of congratulations and thanks!

Comedian Kagiso Lediga and Athandiwe Saba, news editor of the Mail & Guardian
For nearly two decades, the Mail & Guardian has featured 200 Young South Africans on their journey to positively impact the world through future-focused innovation and passion, leaving an indelible mark for the generations to come.

On 30 June 2022, the Mail & Guardian unveiled the annual 200 Young South Africans eminent list of exemplary young individuals committed to creating an inclusive, equal and sustainable future for our great nation. This elegant event was hosted in the John Kani auditorium at the iconic Market Theatre in Newtown, Johannesburg, one of South Africa’s centres of excellence in the performing arts.

As the 200 YSA winners, sponsors, partners and enthusiasts converged to enjoy a night of  inspiration and entertainment, it is important to note that it was the first in-person event after two years of a socially-distanced way of life as the world continues to grapple with the Covid-19 pandemic. This star-studded event was graced by the executive mayor of Johannesburg, Cllr Mpho Phalatse, alongside representatives from our esteemed sponsors and event partners. The evening’s programme included brilliant performances by spoken word artist Vuyelwa Maluleke, legendary comedians Loyiso Gola and Kagiso Lediga and culminated in an electrifying performance by award-winning singer-songwriter Ami Faku.

As we bask in the joy of celebrating our 200 Young winners, we would like to congratulate all involved in this prestigious project. It was an arduous task selecting this year’s list from the over 3 000 nominations we received, and a glowing testament to South Africa’s vast potential for a skilled and talented workforce set to transition and upskill our country to the next frontier.

In case you missed our Live Virtual Reveal, please find our coverage of the exciting event and learn more about the winners and our sponsors on our https://200youngsouthafricans.co.za/ site.

We want to acknowledge the invaluable contribution made by our category sponsors and partners. Your support and involvement provided the endorsement and association that continues to give the M&G’s 200 Young South Africans project its unique DNA that speaks to exemplary achievement and prestige.

The Mail & Guardian’s 200 Young South Africans project celebrates 17 exciting years since the announcement of our first cohort of exceptional young individuals in 2006.

From the Mail & Guardian, we extend our heartfelt thanks to all our sponsors and event partners for being a part of our signature flagship project, as we look forward to another exciting instalment in 2023.

To the 2022 Mail & Guardian’s list of eminent young South Africans, congratulations on being our 2022 Cohort!

