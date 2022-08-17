Apply now: Technical Specialist, health supply chain | South Africa | 2022

Chemonics seeks a Technical Specialist for the anticipated USAID-funded supply chain technical assistance project in South Africa. The project will aim to ensure the continuous availability of essential health commodities (for HIV/Aids, malaria, tuberculosis, family planning, etc.), provide rapid response to infectious disease outbreaks such as Covid-19 and promote supply chain resilience and long-term sustainability by providing strategic technical assistance.

Based in South Africa, the Technical Specialist will serve as the point of contact for all technical assistance activities aimed at strengthening and optimising health products and supply chain information systems to improve supply chain performance and build resilience and sustainability.

We are looking for individuals who have a passion for making a difference in the lives of people around the world. All candidates must possess fluency in oral and written English. Local South African professionals are preferred.

Responsibilities include

Provide technical support required to implement project technical activities in South Africa based on the project’s strategic long-term vision and USAID priorities.

Collaborate with the project’s Chief of Party to identify, plan and oversee activities to strengthen the logistics management of health commodities.

Assist with the preparation of high-quality regular project reports and deliverables as well as ad hoc client reporting requests.

Develop and maintain strong relationships with strategic partners and regional stakeholders to strengthen the health supply chain at the national and regional levels.

Support implementation of work plan activities and monitor progress of the project work plan.

Oversee any emergency procurement conducted under the contract

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in supply chain management, public health, or a related field is required; a Master’s degree is preferred.

Minimum eight years providing technical guidance and oversight in supply chain management.

Proven experience recruiting and managing teams, and ensuring the quality of their products.

Demonstrated experience strengthening health systems in South Africa and interacting with South African government officials at the national, provincial and district levels.

Demonstrated leadership, versatility and integrity.

Strong interpersonal, analytical and problem-solving skills.

Fluent English oral and written communication skills are required.

Application instructions

Please send an email with your CV and cover letter attached with “Technical Specialist” in the subject line to [email protected] by August 26. No telephone inquiries, please. Chemonics will contact the finalists.

Chemonics is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate in its selection and employment practices on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital status, disability, genetic information, age, membership in an employee organisation or other non-merit factors.

Chemonics values the protection of your personal data. If you are in the European Union, please read our EU Recruiting Data Privacy Notice to learn how we process personal data. You may access the notice via the following link: https://chemonics.com/eu-recruiting-data-privacy-notice/.