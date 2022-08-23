Subscribe

Welcoming spring the Slow Life way by finding joy in food, friends and family

Celebrate spring in a picturesque setting while enjoying fabulous food in the company of family and friends.
Though people work fewer hours today than their counterparts in the 19th century, the hustle and bustle of living and working takes a toll on many of us and deprives us of the opportunity to appreciate the little things in life and make meaningful connections with friends and family.

The Allure Group (TAG) and VS Luxury hosted Slow Life — Afternoon in Puglia in April.

While interactions on ubiquitous platforms on social media are important, it also gives an illusion of bonding with loved ones and deprives us of finding joy in experiences such as enjoying a sumptuous meal with our loved ones.

“We relish the warm and fuzzy experience of being home during Easter and Christmas breaks and the camaraderie that comes with enjoying a good home-cooked meal. The concept of the Slow Life — Sunset in Seville is all about replicating and elongating those fulfilling experiences, sans the religious attachment, throughout the year and giving people the opportunity to rekindle their joyful spirit in an ambient and delightful atmosphere. 

“It is an alternative form of entertainment that won’t create joy because that is something that comes from within. With these sessions, The Allure Group (TAG) simply provides a platform where your joy finds a home,” says Bonnke Shipalana, Chief Executive Officer of TAG. 

To translate this vision into reality, Shipalana explains that TAG partnered with a company called VS Luxury which has a wealth of experience in conceptualising and hosting international engagement, and it was VS Luxury’s vision which gave birth to the current execution.

To that end, TAG and VS Luxury have successfully hosted the first two instalments of this lifestyle concept in December last year and April with the themes Under the Tuscan Sun and Afternoon in Puglia, respectively.

The Sunset in Seville event will be hosted on September 3 at a surprise location in Johannesburg. In line with the theme, patrons will enjoy a smorgasbord of Spanish culinary delights and drinks in a picturesque setting while enjoying an enchanting sunset in the delightful company of family and friends for only R1,950 all-inclusive. Patrons can book their seat through the Slow Life website at www.theslowlife.co.za

“People work hard for their families and at TAG we have committed ourselves to create platforms that bring joy to their lives. Through these events, we are freeing people from the burden of looking for entertainment options by offering them an all-encompassing and enriching lifestyle experience. This is what the Slow Life is all about. It is centred around creating memorable and meaningful experiences around the three ‘Fs’ — namely food, friends and family — in a relaxed and charming environment,” says Shipalana.

Since its inception, attendance to Slow Life events has grown by over 300%.

For more information and to book your place at the table for Sunset in Seville, visit https://www.theslowlife.co.za/event-details/sunset-in-seville

About Mail & Guardian Sponsored Stories

The Mail & Guardian’s sponsored stories are produced in association with paying partners. If you would like to speak to our team about producing and publishing high quality content on our site, please contact us at this email address.

×