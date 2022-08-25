Subscribe

Special Reports

KFC launches investigation into fake food inspector

The popular fried-chicken franchise has appointed a private investigator.
0

This story is sponsored

KFC has announced that it will launch a private investigation to track down an alleged fake food inspector soliciting free food from KFC stores across South Africa.

Media reports of an alleged fake KFC quality assurance inspector first surfaced in 2019. The incidents initially reported were believed to be urban legend. Subsequent social media coverage of the fake food inspector led to further stories of other quality assurance impersonators.

KFC has appointed private investigator Beckett Mathunzi to establish the authenticity of the alleged reports and, if real, track down the identity of the fake KFC food inspector. 

KFC is appealing to the public to help with this investigation. Any
information can be shared via the 24-hour hotline 0872-40-67-24.

About Mail & Guardian Sponsored Stories

The Mail & Guardian’s sponsored stories are produced in association with paying partners. If you would like to speak to our team about producing and publishing high quality content on our site, please contact us at this email address.

Related stories

Your M&G

Hi , To manage your account please click here.

You can access your digital copy of this week’s paper here.

Advertising

Today's top stories

Women’s job crisis fix found in the public purse

M&G Premium

Nearly half of South African women are left out of the country’s labour force — and gender-friendly budgeting could fix that

The BIC Art Master competition introduces a new generation of...

BIC is looking for ballpoint pen artists to showcase their talent and skills

Ban to curb spread of foot-and-mouth disease in South Africa

If foot-and-mouth disease is not contained it could have a severe impact on the economy and, most importantly, our farmers

The Competition Commission has eight insurance companies in its sights...

The companies are BrightRock Life, Discovery, FMI (a division of Bidvest Life) Hollard, Momentum, Old Mutual Insure, Professional Provident Society and Sanlam

Heat from a changing climate poses a significant risk to...

It is crucial to pay attention to the effects of a warming world on mothers and babies because it stands to affect them the most
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×