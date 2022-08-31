INSETA makes insurance exciting, giving learners insight into industry opportunities

Choosing a career is one of the most important decisions that young people will make in their lives, and thanks to an innovative programme spearheaded by the Insurance Sector Education and Training Authority (INSETA) in collaboration with Yalina and Primestars, learners from under-served schools across South Africa are going to be exposed to career opportunities in the Insurance sector via a multi-stage programme that kicks off with a big-screen movie.

Back row: Kabelo Sebako (Executive Producer of Film), Seeiso Letsosa (Actor), a learner from Kwabhekilanga Secondary (Alexander), Lemogang Ramathelesa (Actor), Mabuza Ngubane (DHET Chief Director), Gugu Mkhize (INSETA CEO), Tsakani Khumbuza (Actor), Luthuli Dhlamini (Veteran Actor), Tshepiso Jeme (Actor), Thabo Sibaya (Yalina CEO), Bonginkosi Mthombeni (INSETA Learning Manager), Matlala Thapelo (Actor). Front row: Nehemiah Tjatji (Director and Writer of Film), grade 11 learners from Kwabhekilanga Secondary (Alexander), Siyavonga Mncwango (Actor).

In a country with a youth unemployment rate of almost 64%, it is critical that learners are given guidance about sectors where they will be able to secure jobs. With this in mind, INSETA has identified a number of scarce and critical skills in the insurance sector and is on a mission to show high-school learners how they can make the most of this opportunity.

Martin Sweet (Primestars MD), Gugu Mkhize (INSETA CEO), Nkosinathi Moshoana (Primestars COO).

Featuring veteran actor Luthuli Dlamini, the “Choose Your Fate” premiere was held in Johannesburg on August 30. It will be used as part of INSETA’s career guidance programme which will be implemented nationally. The introduction of the new initiative is based on future-fit skills development, pioneered by the INSETA Executive team, with the purpose of attracting more youth to the insurance industry.

“INSETA’s primary purpose is to grow the pool and quality of critical and scarce skills within the insurance sector,” said INSETA CEO Gugu Mkhize. “As part of our drive to support career development services and to evoke greater interest in careers related to the insurance industry, INSETA has undertaken to produce a film that presents insurance careers in an engaging, entertaining and conversational format with industry partners and youth.”

The film will be screened at cinemas across the country in September and for schools unable to access cinemas, equipment will be transported to extend the reach to rural schools. Paired with the screenings is the distribution of a Career Guide booklet, providing practical and engaging information on insurance sector roles and insight into accessible opportunities.

The career guidance journey will be taken further by representatives from Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutes along with INSETA professionals who will visit the screening venues to provide the learners with in-person interactions and guidance. The programme will also leverage WhatsApp digital learning and an online platform containing all related content and resources to deliver a sustainable multi-dimensional programme.