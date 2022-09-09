DBSA Women’s Empowerment Dialogue

High tea honoured women from all walks of life

To end off the month of August, the Gender Mainstreaming Committee of the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) hosted a Women’s Month roundtable, celebrating the unsung heroes of the organisation. These women have overcome a variety of immense challenges both in their personal and professional lives, and stand as examples of resilience and success in the community.

The DBSA is focused on promoting economic growth and regional integration for sustainable development across the country and the region and has been a government-owned development finance institution since 1983.

Ladies in colourful, floral outfits enjoyed the high tea morning and had their makeup done and photos taken. It was a joyous and upbeat event, where hard-working women got the chance to sit back and be celebrated.

One such successful woman is emerging fintech entrepreneur Tebogo Mogale, who applied for funding from the DBSA. Her digital platform, KUPI, allows users to send and receive money in rural areas via a mobile virtual banking platform and payment interface. It is powered by Khumo Katlego FinTech and works on feature phones to enable access to users who do not own smartphones or gadgets.

Mogale said of being an entrepreneur: “It’s a very lonely journey. It’s very uncomfortable, it’s exhausting for both men and women. I am so inspired in our country by so many women.”

The DBSA’s event’s theme “She is A.U.G.U.S.T” embodied this, as an anagram for the adjectives authentic, unphased, gracious, unique, strong and tenacious.

Thembisile Khoza, Gender Mainstreaming and Stakeholder Management Programme Manager at the DBSA, said: “Ladies, we celebrate you today because we believe that you are rock solid. DBSA stands because there are women who have been behind the work as engines of what we do.”

Khosa reminded those present that the current freedoms of women in the country in part rely on the sacrifices of the 20 000 women who marched to the Union Buildings in 1956 to protest the carrying of passbooks.

“I think we just need to be thankful for these women who took it upon themselves to transform the lives of all South Africans, not just women, but we are here because they took action and they decided, ‘I’m gonna do something and be counted’. We are here to basically say, let’s be those women as well.”

Zodwa Mbele, the DBSA’s Group Executive for Transacting, affirmed the need to highlight these conversations and make them applicable to the workplace, as women still experience these spaces differently than men.

“You know, it’s almost like the workplace was created for a certain type of people to thrive and you, as a woman, need to find a way to fix yourself so that you can fit in,” she said. “So the systems, the blueprint, the policies are just inherently made to make certain people thrive better than others.”

Mbele explained that women should not need to feel like they need to fix or change themselves to be able to participate in the economy fully and be represented. She warned that this needs to be seen through practical on-the-ground outcomes at all levels, such as procurement and recruitment. It needs to go beyond tokenism, such as mere gender diversity on executive boards.

“Being an executive does not mean you have achieved, the work begins right there as the boardroom battle rages on. You must challenge the stereotypes in the boardroom and ask the unpopular questions.”

While Mbele pushes for increased female presence in the boardroom, she also said that it should not be hard strategic work to put women into positions, but that this should happen naturally and on merit.

Events such as the DBSA Women’s Month roundtable serve as an opportunity to highlight this ongoing work and normalise the resilience of women across the banking and development sectors, and beyond. — Elna Schütz

Arlene Maharaj: Stepping out with courage “I’m really here to encourage you to be bold, to speak your truth in your own way, and to live your life on your own terms,” said Arlene Maharaj. She is now an Operations Evaluations Specialist at the DBSA, but Maharaj’s journey there was certainly not an easy one. “I knew very early on in my marriage, I’m not going to be happy here, but I can’t afford to be a single mother unless I improve my education, and I make some changes, and so when the time was right, that’s what I did.“ She studied IT and started her career during the “dawn of the internet”, and stayed in the male-dominated industry for several years. “For a very long time, I was the only female in the team. But I received the same treatment, which was fair and what I wanted.” After the birth of her second child, she felt a lot of pressure from all sides, and decided to make a change by going into the educational sector professionally. She also studied educational and industrial psychology, in part to connect with her children better and be the best mother she can be. Despite some of the steps on her journey entailing a strong pay cut, she forged ahead. Shortly before a milestone birthday, she told herself she needed to find a better job, lose weight, and leave her 20-year marriage. “And I got this wonderful job at the DBSA five months before I turned 40,” she says. “Taking action is just the tip of the iceberg; before that, it took a lot of mental and emotional work for me to get to that point.“ This difficult process brought her to a much happier and healthier place overall, and she is now able to do a job where she feels she makes a difference. “I keep thinking that the only reason those changes were possible was because of the quiet quivering voice in the back of my head, that said ‘you deserve them, you are worthy’.” “Part of my learning is I realise that I don’t want a frantic career,” said Maharaj. “I want just enough money, time, good relationships and good health. You know, sometimes you get swept up in the title of achievements when you’re young and ambitious.” Balance has been a wonderful achievement for this successful woman. ”I want to encourage you to make sure that you are spending your only non-renewable resource, which is time, on something that you will want and what you really want.”

Degracia Kumalo: Staying resilient in a male-dominated sector

“It’s not easy but it is worth it. It’s a matter of understanding that you have a contribution to make,” said Degracia Lindeni Kumalo, Principal Deal Originator for the Local Government Sector of the DBSA. “Your contribution can start small, but it doesn’t matter what title you hold, know you are adding to the bigger picture.”

Kumalo left a promising career in commercial banking to join the DBSA because the development mandate of the bank spoke to her. “I was not really getting the fulfilment where I was and I wanted to come to a space where I can contribute. So whenever I’m faced with challenges, I remember that, for me, I’ve been gifted with the opportunity to come and contribute to a diversity of life in this country.”

She says it warms her heart when her work brings about practical change on the ground, such as bringing water or electricity to a community.

However, the male-dominated banking sector meant that she was faced with prejudices and stereotypes as a woman, that defined success, ethics, culture, and justice in that space. “We are not given the opportunity to say how our society should see the environment that we all partake in. Instead, we have to hear it from those who are dominantly sponsors of these ideas, and they get to define all these social constructs for us.”

When she joined the bank in her twenties, there were very few women in the sector and she faced pushback for being in her sector.

But, she believes that this is changing and that there may be a larger change in the future. “We are going to get to a point where the end begins to say we need to balance our management skills, our professional skills, because there are a lot of women in these previously male-dominated structures and positions.”

In the meantime, while this shift is underway, she says that it is important to persevere with hard work and confidence, and the inner knowledge that you can do it. “Be persistent and open to criticism. Know that sometimes the criticism may be unjustified and be levelled from an obviously prejudiced point, but don’t lose your focus.

“So for me, it was to say when I show up, I need to remember that I do belong and I will be a participant at the table of development,” she said. “Never give up on what you desire and what you want. Whatever you conceive, you can achieve. Let no one tell you that it is not possible, it is always possible.”

She encouraged other women in the sector to focus on upskilling themselves constantly, both through formal and informal learning. Women should find ways to exert themselves, take the opportunity to teach where there’s ignorance or illiteracy and embrace progressiveness where men are allies and appreciate their capabilities. An important part of this for her has been to build a strong support system inside of the bank and reach out for mentorship.

Thembisile Khoza echoed Kumalo: “I believe that every woman holds the power to try in any environment that you find yourself in, and whether it’s male-dominated or fraught with difficulties, you have the power within you to transcend any of them.”

Kim Sanderson: Healing from trauma as a catalyst Kim Sanderson has worked in crisis and emergency management for a long time. She is the Business Continuity Manager at DBSA, where she has been for about 15 years. Despite her job being focused on the worst case scenario and challenges she has faced, she considers herself an eternal optimist. However, a key event in March 2017 changed her life and outlook significantly. She and her husband were hijacked at gunpoint and held hostage for around 15 hours. “This particular traumatic event was one of the biggest tests for both me and my family.” Sanderson said that processing the trauma in counselling and through being present during the resulting court case has shown her how strong she is as a woman. She said that trauma can have a fundamental impact on us and change us, but that facing this in a healthy way is key to empowering yourself. “The only way you heal is by acknowledging your trauma, acknowledging that it happened, owning the story.” Resilience strategies, such as those taught by Lucy Hone, have been important to Sanderson to process the trauma. These include understanding that tough times are part of life. Sanderson says that she had a tough upbringing that pushed her to be able to step up and be resourceful, in difficult moments, such as during the hijacking. She explained that courage is found within and one must empower oneself. “The fact that I was calm and could recollect my whole experience was the very reason why they were caught,” she says. “I made it my mission that they were going to get caught: they were not going to do this to anybody else.” Secondly, Sanderson said that resilient women are good at choosing what they give attention to, such as gratefulness and positivity. “You have these things in your control, so by managing to focus on the things that you can change, and accept the things that you can’t change, you will also live an empowered life from within.” Sanderson said that an important strategy for resilience is to ask yourself, “is this helping me or harming me?” For instance, she said that attending the court case of the people who hijacked her was helpful to her and helped her find closure. “These strategies won’t remove your pain, but they will give you the tools to face your pain.” Sanderson is a beautiful example of how to heal by accepting that the world is imperfect, but that there is beauty to be found in the midst of this, and that self-compassion can help heal and strengthen people.

Nangamso Maponya: Taking your power back

Being bold and making yourself noticeable can be the key to achieving your dreams. A great example of this is Nangamso Maponya, Principal Deal Originator for Transport Logistics & Bulk Infrastructure at the DBSA.

“She makes shooting at one’s dream seem like an easy feat,” said Thembisile Khoza, Stakeholder Management Programme Manager and gender mainstreaming specialist at the DBSA.

As a young woman, while pregnant and having dropped out of her education, she promised herself and her late parents that she would finish her qualifications. She did just that and later started at the DBSA in 2010.

She landed the opportunity by boldly saying in her interview that, “if you’re looking for someone to stay and do one thing as your secretary for three years or five years, maybe you shouldn’t hire me, because I can’t promise you that”. The person who hired her then encouraged her to find a different job in the bank within a year, and rise up in the ranks.

She encouraged other women to not simply take what is offered, but to be bold in pursuing great things. “Does that space give you an opportunity to be the best of you? Is it enough that you are fitting into a role that is already described and you are conforming?”

Maponya has shown that doing a good job and hoping to be noticed is not always enough to get to where you want to be. “I think a lot of things that happened in my journey, happened through that attitude that I need to stand out, I need somebody to see me.”

She explained that growing up as one of eight children taught her to back herself and make herself stand out. This is also how she has pursued professional and personal dreams, such as becoming a pilot and being on a board of directors.

Beyond self-confidence, a serving mindset is at the core of her success at the DBSA. “So the skill and the knowledge that we have that we keep getting from the DBSA, it is meant for us to be able to give something, and the more we give, the more we get the satisfaction. So as professionals, our contribution to society and to the country is paramount.”