CUT appoints new Vice-Chancellor and Principal, Professor Pamela Dube

The Central University of Technology, Free State (CUT) has appointed Prof Pamela Dube as Vice-Chancellor and Principal, effective 1 January 2023.

Dube brings vast knowledge and experience in the higher education sector. She has demonstrated her ability to build partnerships and lead strategic engagements at various levels, including student leadership development support initiatives. She has also achieved academic excellence in addition to her substantive experience at the executive level. Prof Dube has initiated effective relationship-building approaches with academic, governmental, and business partners as well as public communications skills. She also brings a wealth of experience and passion to work with students who remain the number priority at CUT.

She brings this entire tapestry of talents and experience necessary to drive the 2030 Vision to its fruition. Through her work, she is currently serving as Deputy Vice-Chancellor: Student Development and Support at the University of Western Cape. She is an accomplished leader in academia, having attained her numerous qualifications from various national and international universities. A graduate of the University of Siegen in Germany and UKZN, Prof. Dube has lived and worked in Germany at the University of Siegen after completing her doctoral degree.

“The university council is grateful for the meaningful participation of all stakeholders within the university in her appointment. On behalf of the university community, I wish to thank her for taking up this offer and availing herself of the opportunity to lead our institution toward and beyond Vision 2030,” said CUT Council Chairperson, Councillor Mathew Rantso.

Professor Alfred Ngowi, Acting Vice-Chancellor and Principal, will continue to provide his leadership role to the university until the end of December 2022.

“On behalf of the council, I want to thank him for his exceptional service and leadership during an important period of transition, and I look forward to the continued support of management, including university stakeholders toward the appointment of Prof. Dube,” added Councillor Rantso.

Caption: Prof Pamela Dube has been appointed as Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the Central University of Technology, Free State. (Photo: University of the Western Cape).

About CUT

CUT is the foremost higher education institution in the heartland of South Africa, dedicated to quality education and training in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. CUT boasts pockets of excellence, including a premier Hotel School and leading research and innovation platforms, e.g. world-class medical product development through 3-D printing technology. For more information about CUT, visit www.cut.ac.za