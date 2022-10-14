Where fashion meets art, underlined by purpose and heart

Art, beauty, fashion, glamour and glitz — the 2022 FushionArtFashion has surpassed even the highest expectations, connecting South African artists and fashion designers to art lovers and philanthropists from across the continent, all for a worthy cause.

With rising temperatures and heightened excitement, Mzansi high society ushered in the summer season with a stunning open-air gala auction to raise funds for reconstructive surgery for breast cancer survivors. The two-day event took place on the first weekend of October (8-9 October) at the luxurious Cradle Boutique Hotel.

Sipping bubbly to the sound of live music, the leisurely weekend vibes soon turned electric when the bidding began. Each day saw 30 unique art pieces auctioned, with 58 works of art sold in total. With paddles raised, the high-energy exchanges and good-natured back-and-forths between bidders were something to behold, as their offerings continued to climb … from R30 000 to R50 000 to R100 00!

The man behind the magic is internationally-renowned plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr Brian Monaisa, who is the head of plastic and reconstructive surgery at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital and owner of Marang Aesthetics, a private practice in Krugersdorp in Gauteng’s West Rand.

“In terms of the art we sold, the Mary Sibande sculpture was definitely a highlight for me and everyone else in attendance,” he explains. “The work by photographer Siphiwe Mhlambi did very well, as did the fibre-art works by Lerato Matau.”

An avid art lover himself, Smile Artist Africa and the FushionArtFashion auction is where these two aspects of Monaisa’s life collide.

Reclaiming hope for survivors

Monaisa has seen first-hand the devastation that breast cancer can bring — not just in terms of physical health, but also in terms of emotional and psychological well-being, sexual wellness, feminity, self-esteem and confidence, finances and interpersonal relationships.

Dr Brian Monaisa

A breast cancer diagnosis can impact every aspect of a person’s life, he explains, but this burden is not one that needs to be shouldered alone: “Our message to cancer survivors, or to people who have cancer, wherever they may be in their journey, is one of support and love. We are here to try to make this difficult situation just a little better and more bearable. We know it can be expensive to step back into who you want to be and to live life on your own terms, but we believe that this goal is attainable, and comes even closer to reach when we work together.”

It seems this is a sentiment that resonates with Monaisa’s networks. The event was supported by 22 established and up-and-coming visual artists who donated work, and along with 20 local celebrities, were dressed to the nines by 12 of South Africa’s hottest fashion designers.

Whether or not a breast cancer survivor decides to have further surgery after the removal of breast tissue is a deeply personal one. “There are no right or wrong answers,” Monaisa explains. “But for those who do decide to go that route, it is clear that reconstructive surgery changes lives!”

Unfortunately, Monaisa says the cost of breast reconstruction is a barrier many women face, with a price tag of between R70 000 and R250 000: “It’s heartbreaking to see women who do want to take action to reclaim their femininity, their comfort and their lives, but who are unable to do so because they cannot afford it.”

Taking hands, opening hearts (and wallets)

It was this group of women that Monaisa targetted when he founded the Smile Artists Africa in 2020 with a vision to give cancer victims a second chance at life. Shortly after, the registered public benefit organisation hosted the first FushionArtFashion event with the aim of raising R300 000 — instead, a staggering R1 365 000 was raised. This year, says Monaisa, the numbers have climbed even higher.

In fact, he says, the auction has been so successful that Smile Artists Africa will be making a donation of its own. Monaisa says they will be sharing funds with other NGOs who are supporting breast cancer survivors, and will be donating equipment and other necessities to university departments and institutions that do reconstructive work and raise breast cancer awareness.

Monaisa says that the importance of raising breast cancer awareness must not be underestimated.

“Breast cancer is not just something that happens to other people, and young women are not immune. It’s the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in women worldwide and the most commonly diagnosed cancer in South African women.”

How common? Well, according to experts in South Africa, one in every 25 women is at risk, and 16% of cancer deaths are as a result of breast cancer.

“This shows the extent of the problem,” Monaisa explains, “but a lack of screening and poor access to medical care, especially for black women, means that the diagnosis often comes at a late stage.”

Regular screenings and early detection are key to ensuring that women are protected and empowered in the fight against breast cancer. This is particularly important in the case of triple-negative breast cancer, an aggressive type of breast cancer that is increasingly found in young, black women. Found among women who have historically been considered a lower-risk group and who often have the least access to screening and quality medical care, this type of cancer is also harder to treat than others.

“It’s not enough to just deal with the aftermath of cancer,” Monaisa explains. “We’re not raising enough awareness, we’re not screening enough. By the time we detect the cancer, it is often quite advanced — this needs to change!”

Pan-African partnerships and continental support

Both sessions were hosted by international supporters of the cause, with Canadian writer and art historian Marcia Crosby travelling from London to host the event on Saturday. The host for the Sunday session, Tanzanian TV-star Neema Aloyce echoed Monaisa’s call for change: “I am here today because this is a pan-African problem, but not a terminal diagnosis. Together, we can make a difference to the lives of our sisters, our mothers, our daughters and our aunts.”

Many of the artists who participated in the charity fundraiser know this too well, and almost each of the women have a story of how their own lives have been touched by the disease. Fibre textile artist Lerato Motau lost her grandmother to breast cancer — three of her aunts have survived, but continue to struggle with the aftermath. Phumzile Buthelezi makes sculptures, collages and dolls, and while her sister survived her diagnosis, her sister-in-law was not as fortunate.

As guests took in the beauty of the art and the surroundings, with bubbles flowing and spirits soaring, these stories, and those of the survivors in attendance, took centre-stage. This, says Monaisa, is important.

“Yes, this is an occasion to engage with and celebrate beauty — breathtaking art surrounded by beautiful people in beautiful clothes at a beautiful venue — but we never lose sight of the message. That ordinary people can join hands to do something amazing and make a positive impact by doing what they do best.”

Article written by Jamaine Krige