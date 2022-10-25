Subscribe

Special Reports

Invitation to tender advert: Development of Sustainability Plan and Business Continuity Model for the SHOC

0

This story is sponsored

Contract 83423545

The Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH supports the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Secretariat’s Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) Unit through the SADC/GIZ Project “Global Initiative on Disaster Risk Management (GIDRM)” funded by the German Ministry of Economic Development and Cooperation (BMZ). The objective of GIDRM is to build capacities and skills of selected decision-makers, regional organisations and initiatives in Southern Africa and other global regions to enable the use of risk-informed development (RID) principles while taking account of context-specific fragility factors. To address the complex nature of risks and safeguard sustainable development, the GIZ through its Global Initiative on Disaster Risk Management (GIDRM), aims at strengthening risk governance and risk-informed development (RID) in the region

GIDRM in cooperation with the SADC Secretariats Disaster Risk Reduction Unit (DRR) are looking for consultancy services to develop a long-term Sustainability Plan inclusive of a Business Continuity Model for the SADC Humanitarian and Emergency Operations Centre (SHOC), that will enable the Centre to continue to fulfil its mandate in line with its vision and mission in a quest to provide Disaster Risk Management Coordination services to the region over time.

Companies interested in this tender and are based in the SADC region are invited to participate by accessing tender documents in the link below:

https://www.sadc.int/procurement-opportunities/giz-development-sustainability-plan-and-business-continuity-model-shoc

Submission deadline

Kindly submit your bid by email to [email protected] no later than Thursday 24 November 2022 by 5pm, comprising (i) a technical offer and (ii) price offer. Please note that tender bids received after the stipulated time and date will not be accepted.

Please note that this is a regional tender for SADC region-based companies only.

About Mail & Guardian Sponsored Stories

The Mail & Guardian’s sponsored stories are produced in association with paying partners. If you would like to speak to our team about producing and publishing high quality content on our site, please contact us at this email address.

Related stories

Your M&G

Hi , To manage your account please click here.

You can access your digital copy of this week’s paper here.

Advertising

Today's top stories

Mechanisation is still to come into its own in South...

M&G PREMIUM

Gold Fields’ South Deep hopes to turn the situation around with its super driller and indications are that extraction will shift from 85% to 93%.

Will the mini-budget bring certainty to SMEs?

Small- and medium-sized enterprises need and deserve a more predictable load-shedding to be in control of their destiny

‘Ulterior’ motives in removal of Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse, court...

The court said all decisions taken by new ANC mayor Dada Morero are ‘unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid’

New play demonstrates power of words – said and unsaid

The tables are starting to turn in The Market Theatre’s ‘The Lesson’, a play about toxic power relations in society

Jacob Zuma’s like a toxic, spurned former husband from hell

M&G PREMIUM

Our former presidents, like former spouses, tend to be a bitter bunch
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×