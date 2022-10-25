Invitation to tender advert: Development of Sustainability Plan and Business Continuity Model for the SHOC

Contract 83423545

The Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH supports the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Secretariat’s Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) Unit through the SADC/GIZ Project “Global Initiative on Disaster Risk Management (GIDRM)” funded by the German Ministry of Economic Development and Cooperation (BMZ). The objective of GIDRM is to build capacities and skills of selected decision-makers, regional organisations and initiatives in Southern Africa and other global regions to enable the use of risk-informed development (RID) principles while taking account of context-specific fragility factors. To address the complex nature of risks and safeguard sustainable development, the GIZ through its Global Initiative on Disaster Risk Management (GIDRM), aims at strengthening risk governance and risk-informed development (RID) in the region

GIDRM in cooperation with the SADC Secretariats Disaster Risk Reduction Unit (DRR) are looking for consultancy services to develop a long-term Sustainability Plan inclusive of a Business Continuity Model for the SADC Humanitarian and Emergency Operations Centre (SHOC), that will enable the Centre to continue to fulfil its mandate in line with its vision and mission in a quest to provide Disaster Risk Management Coordination services to the region over time.

Companies interested in this tender and are based in the SADC region are invited to participate by accessing tender documents in the link below:

https://www.sadc.int/procurement-opportunities/giz-development-sustainability-plan-and-business-continuity-model-shoc

Submission deadline

Kindly submit your bid by email to [email protected] no later than Thursday 24 November 2022 by 5pm, comprising (i) a technical offer and (ii) price offer. Please note that tender bids received after the stipulated time and date will not be accepted.

Please note that this is a regional tender for SADC region-based companies only.