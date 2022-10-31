Wits School of Governance: Rise to the role of societal change agent with these qualifications

In a rapidly changing world, a commitment to lifelong learning is the only way to ensure relevance and future-proof your career. It’s never too early — or too late — to invest in professional development, hone your management skills and position yourself at the forefront of the next generation of societal leaders. As Africa’s top governance learning institution, the Wits School of Governance (WSG) invites you to step up and fill the gap, empower yourself and your organisation and be a vehicle for change in South Africa and the continent.

Our team of over 40 highly-qualified academics boast extensive practical experience in their respective fields and offer a truly global perspective, ensuring that the knowledge gained is grounded in both theory and practice, with a real-world impact and relevance that stretches far beyond the classroom walls.

The Postgraduate Diploma in Management (PDM) in Public and Development Sector Monitoring and Evaluation was born as a result of a state demand for individuals able to accurately measure intervention outputs to guide evidence-based decision-making.

WSG prides itself in leading by example to enable governance and create the developmental solutions that society needs. We have taken the initiative to build local capacity and equip graduates to step up and step in to fill these critical roles, both in the country and on the continent.

The PDM in Public and Development Management (PDM-PDM) is another example of our commitment to excellence. This programme aims to build the knowledge, skills and capacity of current public sector administrators and development practitioners from across the continent and is also suited for recent graduates who lack work experience. It encompasses theoretical and practical components to build work-ready practitioners with the skills and knowledge to contribute to and lead effective and impactful organisational development in line with current trends and local, continental and global best practices.

The WSG Master of Management (MM) degree focuses on governance and fosters the skills, knowledge and mindset for students to rise to the role of development and societal change agents. The need for high-quality policy practitioners able to provide good governance and organisational leadership has never been more apparent and pervades through every sector of society.

The MM programme promotes big-picture thinking and future-focused strategies and encourages critical thinking, analytical engagement and complex problem-solving. This is the fiery space in which leaders are forged.

Enrol today to study at Africa’s leading School of Governance. Step up and be the leader you know you can be, as you work towards the Africa you know is possible.

Applications close on 30 November 2022.

