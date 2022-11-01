Subscribe

Special Reports

Kenya’s JKUAT builds on Google solutions for future-proof education

0

This story is sponsored

Kenya’s JKUAT builds on Google solutions for future-proof education 

Kenya’s Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology is building on its Google Free Fundamentals digital education foundation, with 50 Teaching and Learning Upgrade licenses for educators from Incentro Africa, a Digicloud Africa partner and East Africa’s only Google Premier Partner. 

Professor Stephen Kimani, ICT Director at JKUAT, explains that the university has a 10-year history of harnessing Google tools to simplify education delivery and management. “We were one of the first universities in the region to move to Google products — in 2012, we moved to Google Cloud and started using Google productivity tools to support digital learning,” he says. 

Students receive a Google email account on admission, which serves as a secure access point to the various university resources and meetings. 

The university uses various Google tools to support digital learning, including Gmail, Google Drive, Google Docs, Google Scholar, Google Meet, Google Calendar, Google Chats and Google Classroom. 

Kimani says 160 000 licenses for Google Free Fundamentals positioned the university to manage the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns. 

“During the pandemic, Google made free resources available as part of their CSR efforts. The power of these tools quickly became evident, and we used them for synchronous and asynchronous interactions, online meetings and online classes,” he says. 

Google live streaming was particularly useful for the university in managing the first year students’ orientation week. With over 7 000 new students needing to undergo a week of orientation each year, live streaming allowed JKUAT to continue orientation week despite the lockdown restrictions and social distancing requirements of 2020 and 2021. 

Kimani says there was initial concern around how to conduct orientation without exposing the orientation information to the general public. “We needed access control, but we didn’t want it to be complex, as these were new students who were not used to our systems and products. We found that because we already transitioned our email access to Gmail, we could enforce authentication to sessions using their university email credentials. 

“One reason for the Google Meet live stream success was that many students are familiar with Google products, so the learning curve is not steep. In addition, Google products are generally easy to use,” he says. 

The virtual orientation proved so successful that the university maintained it within a hybrid approach in 2022, and plans to continue doing so in future. 

Kimani says: “We will continue using the experience we gained during the pandemic to progress in the ‘new normal’. We can’t go back to where we were before.” 

JKUAT is harnessing tools from Google’s growing ecosystem to support learner management and hybrid teaching, and plans to continue using Google as an important partner as it trains professionals in computing and IT, engineering, architecture, health, agriculture, law, and pure, applied and social sciences.

Elizabeth Akinyi, Customer Success Manager – Google Cloud Solutions at Incentro Africa, notes: “Post-pandemic, it has become clear that schools and education institutions need to be ready to be more creative and interactive in education delivery and learning management. With Google for Education, they can go far beyond just emails and online meetings: it’s a holistic approach to digital education. In Kenya, we are seeing adoption driven by benefits such as more effective management of assignments, attendance tracking, and interactive Q&As.” 

The Google Teaching and Learning upgrade includes features such as transcription of video calls, live streaming to YouTube, and premium tools to check work for needed citations with unlimited originality reports and peer-to-peer comparisons. 

JKUAT is one of the biggest universities in Kenya, and one of the first movers in terms of digitisation, she says. As a recognised leader in terms of technical education, the university’s use of digital tools supports the needs and expectations of students preparing to work in the 4IR. 

Akinyi says: “Incentro supports schools with education solutions beyond just offering product licenses — we ensure that they get the right training and support to optimise their use of these tools, which ultimately gives them the opportunity to only focus on what they do best.” 

About Digicloud Africa 

Digicloud Africa is Google’s chosen enablement partner in Africa. Through Digicloud, Google is creating an ecosystem of Google Cloud partners across the continent. Digicloud supports its partner network by providing the necessary training, tools and resources needed to implement cloud solutions and support 

to their customers successfully. As customer demands for technology intensify, Digicloud is increasing its investment in supporting its partners to achieve sustainable growth. Digicloud’s partner enablement helps organisations build skills around open, advanced technologies to go to market with outcome-based solutions. 

Follow Digicloud on LinkedIn

About Mail & Guardian Sponsored Stories

The Mail & Guardian’s sponsored stories are produced in association with paying partners. If you would like to speak to our team about producing and publishing high quality content on our site, please contact us at this email address.

Related stories

Your M&G

Hi , To manage your account please click here.

You can access your digital copy of this week’s paper here.

Advertising

Today's top stories

Entrepreneurs won’t create enough jobs without a rethink in how...

A systems thinking approach is needed to help us understand why the playing fields are uneven, and how to even them up

Africa’s leaders pursue fossil fuels, ignore the interests of people...

The people know that the neocolonial model of extraction and exploitation will deepen their hardships

Review: Apple iPhone 14 Pro

For anyone who has been holding on to an iPhone model from the 12 Pro and older, the 14 Pro feels like a new phone

Brazil awaits Bolsonaro’s next move as Lula faces tough to-do...

The far-right president has not spoken publicly or on his beloved social media accounts since the result was announced, raising fears over how he will react, after months of alleging fraud in the electoral system and a conspiracy against him

Eskom makes way for renewables as 60-year-old Komati power station...

The facility will produce wind and solar energy and employees, who will keep their jobs, will be reskilled to work in the clean energy sector
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×