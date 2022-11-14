Subscribe

Special Reports

Unleash your digital transformation with Huawei at Cape Town Tech Convention

0

This story is sponsored

The world is undergoing a digital revolution. The development of new technologies like Wi-Fi 6, 5G and AI is ongoing. We must adapt to new challenges in this situation. Together, we can strive to address these issues head-on and see the opportunities they present.

As a leading global provider of ICT infrastructure, Huawei Enterprise South Africa is dedicated to assisting organisations in extending the scope of their operations and identifying new growth opportunities. They cordially invite you to attend the Huawei Cape Town Tech Convention, taking place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on 17 November to learn more about these possibilities and others. Here, you’ll have the chance to interact with thought leaders in the field, possible business partners and industry visionaries for in-depth discussions and insights into current market trends.

Discover the industry-leading ICT innovations from Huawei, such as Cloud, AI and 5G — and get hands-on experience applying them with local professionals. The following topics will be covered in the exhibitions and sub-forums at the event: Retail, Finance, Education, Huawei Cloud, Tech Club, Digital Power and Devices.

The theme for this year’s convention is “Unleash Digital”, and Huawei intends to delve further into how technology can aid in managing the present while also collaborating to create new value for our partners and consumers. You don’t want to miss a thing as they will showcase a number of intriguing new solutions as well as share their knowledge and industry best practices with clients and partners.

Huawei is dedicated to assisting businesses in extending their operational horizons and identifying new growth opportunities. For a completely connected, intelligent world, our objective is to make digital accessible to every individual, household and organisation.

Let’s work together to create a better, more connected future for all. We look forward to seeing you at the event! 

Register by clicking here.

About Mail & Guardian Sponsored Stories

The Mail & Guardian’s sponsored stories are produced in association with paying partners. If you would like to speak to our team about producing and publishing high quality content on our site, please contact us at this email address.

Related stories

Your M&G

Hi , To manage your account please click here.

You can access your digital copy of this week’s paper here.

Advertising

Today's top stories

Biden, Xi meeting in Bali a ‘getting to know you’...

Neither side is willing to push the other and no agreements or concessions are likely to be reached

State given more time to finalise indictment in Khayelitsha mass...

They are charged with 12 counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder, several counts of illegal possession of firearms and the illegal possession of ammunition

Curator celebrates black joy and aesthetics

The latest exhibition by Zeitz MOCAA’s Koyo Kouoh is a refreshing take on being black

Africa can improve TB treatment – all it needs is...

There has been progress in some countries but it’s still a long way off from curtailing tuberculosis on the continent

New hopes for Hoyi, a village long forsaken by the...

For too long rural areas have been ignored by politicians
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×