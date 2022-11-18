Medicinal plants in the spotlight

On 15 November 2022, Professor Namrita Lall hosted an event at the University of Pretoria’s Plant Sciences Complex Auditorium to showcase the most recent achievements resulting from her research group. The event highlighted the recent publication of a book edited by Professor Lall entitled Medicinal Plants for Cosmetics, Health and Diseases; the founding of a new society, the African Phytomedicine Scientific Society (APSS); and the commercialisation of Limunone, a complementary medicine with liver protecting and immune-boosting properties, produced by Letago Pharmaceuticals, which contains a plant active developed by Professor Lall and her research team.

This event hosted numerous delegates from academic institutions, manufacturers and formulators in the natural product industry (BioMedical Emporium, Blyde Botanics, Botanica Natural Products/Timola, Zuplex, Kalahari Lifestyle, Private Label Brands, Botanichem, Dr. PHYTO Medicinal Plants, Letago Pharmaceuticals), government departments (Department of Trade and Industry, Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa and the South African National Convention Bureau), funders (Water Research Commission and Department of Science and Innovation) and the event sponsor, The Scientific Group.

Medicinal Plants for Cosmetics, Health and Diseases, a book edited by Professor Namrita Lall, the African Phytomedicine Scientific Society Banner and logo and the complementary medicine, Limunone

The event started with a welcoming address by Professor Nigel Barker, Head of the Department of Plant and Soil Sciences, followed by an introduction by Professor Lall on her research interests and her journey from the publication of her first book in 2018, to the publication of her most recent release, which forms part of a four-book series focused on medicinal plants and their uses. This recent release was published by CRC Press (Taylor & Francis Group) and describes human diseases and how plant bioactives can aid in their prevention, treatment and management.

One of her books was recommended by Choice Reviews as course material for under- and postgraduates at the Western Illinois University, US. Her books can be found in some national and international institutional libraries. She hopes to see her books being used as study material in many additional institutional libraries across the world and is also working on getting these books sold in local commercial bookstores. The books are available for purchase directly from her administrative assistant and can also be found on the publisher websites.

The series of four books edited by Professor Lall, with contributions from national and international collaborators and her team of student and postdoctoral researchers

During these presentations, Professor Lall took the opportunity to share three future events that she is involved with, including the Volkswagen Summer School 2023 from 6-10 March 2023, funded by the Society for Medicinal Plant and Natural Product Research (GA) and Volkswagen Stiftung Organization. The 23rd International Congress for the International Society for Ethnopharmacology (ISE) which will take place from 23-26 October in 2024 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, is an event she is organising in her capacity as president elect of the society. Lastly, the 1st Annual Congress for the African Phytomedicine Scientific Society (APSS) takes place in mid-September 2023. For the ISE and APPS conferences, Professor Lall is hoping that the event will give ample exposure and result in funding bodies and sponsors coming forward to support these initiatives.

Launch of the APSS

The launch of the African Phytomedicine Scientific Society (APSS) was a hot topic at the event, with Dr Ibukun Michael Famuyide, a postdoctoral researcher from the University of Pretoria-Onderstepoort campus, highlighting the crucial role that the society will play in increasing networking, collaboration and brainstorming on the African continent and proudly offering to become its first member. The society will allow for sharing of research equipment and skills transfer through student exchange programmes to produce quality scientific publications with commercial potential.

Left: Jonathan Seaman presenting about the vision and mission of the African Phytomedicine Scientific Society (APSS). Middle: The new APSS banner and logo. Right: Dr Ibukun Michael Famuyide speaking about the beneficial impacts of the society for African researchers

Launch of Limunone

The programme also included fascinating talks from manufacturers, formulators and entrepreneurs within the natural product industry who all highlighted the need for safer and more effective ingredients from Africa, to reach the global markets. One of the other highlights of the event was the launch of the complementary medicine, Limunone. This product is being commercialised by Letago Pharmaceuticals, under the leadership of CEO Dr Portia Hlako Matamela. Dr Matamela mentioned her passion for indigenous knowledge associated with medicines developed from medicinal plant, which was sparked by her herbalist grandmother. Limunone, contains an extract of Euclea natalensis, an active ingredient patented by the University of Pretoria and licensed to Letago Pharmaceuticals. This plant is used traditionally to treat symptoms associated with chest problems.

Speakers at the launch event (back row): Robyn Brown from Botanichem who represented Kalahari Lifestyle, Jonathan Seaman, one of Professor Lall’s MSc students and a founding member of the APSS society, Dr Portia Hlako Matamela, CEO of Letago Pharmaceuticals. (Front row) Professor Namrita Lall, Gill Whittington-Banda, CEO of Zuplex manufacturers and Muthi Futhi and Dr Futhi Mkhize, founder of Dr PHYTO Medicinal Plants

Dr Judey Pretorius, CEO of BioMedical Emporium, a formulator, was also a speaker at the event

Over the course of the day, manufacturers and formulators had the opportunity to exhibit and promote their products and potentially identify partners or funders for marketing of their products.

Exhibitors at the event from Blyde Botanics, BioMedical Emporium, Zuplex, Dr PHYTO Medicinal Plants, Letago Pharmaceuticals and the event sponsors, The Scientific Group

Professor Lall was particularly excited to see that, in addition to the Limunone product, other active ingredients from her research were available in finished formulations and were exhibited by BioMedical Emporium and Dr PHYTO Medicinal Plants. She hopes that the event will encourage other formulators to purchase these actives which are available from Blyde Botanics and Botanica Natural Products/Timola, and also encourage additional licensees to take the technologies and prototypes that have been developed through her research to the market. These include medicinal plant extracts or actives with finished formulations for several applications including skin hyper- and hypo-pigmentation, acne, wrinkle reduction, skin hydration, sun protection boosting properties and oral care.

Bianca Payne, founder of Blyde Botanics who provided the active ingredients for Dr Futhi Mkhize from Dr PHYTO Medicinal Plants to formulate an oral rinse/mouthwash. Right: BioMedical Emporium sourced three active ingredients from Blyde Botanics and formulated an oral rinse, anti-acne and anti-wrinkle product

The display table with Professor Lall’s edited books and developed prototypes set up by her research team

The event was formally concluded by closing and thanking remarks followed by a book raffle, with five lucky winners walking away with a copy of Professor Lall’s recent book.

The five lucky winners of Professor Lall’s recent book, Medicinal Plants for Cosmetics, Health and Diseases (Mabel Mabena, Professor Namrita Lall, Ivy Makena, Mamorake Moila, Professor Oleg Reva and Ntsiki Ottestrom)

Networking lunch

The event was followed by a networking lunch on the Plant Sciences Complex rooftop garden, all-in-all an exciting and successful event leaving everyone who attended inspired by the potential of African medicinal plants.

A networking lunch followed the event programme allowing all delegates to catch-up and network

You can contact Professor Lall here

For enquiries regarding the African Phytomedicine Scientific Society (APSS) network please use the following links:

Twitter – @theAPSSnetwork

LinkedIn – The APSS Network

Gmail – [email protected]



— This article was written by Dr Marco Nuno De Canha and Samantha Rae Loggenberg