Request for proposals (consulting services) Orange-Senqu River Commission (ORASECOM)

Support for the Orange-Senqu River Strategic Action Programme Implementation

1. The Orange-Senqu River Commission (ORASECOM) secured funding from the Global Environment Fund (GEF) through the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to implement a project which seeks to strengthen joint management capacity for the basin-wide Integrated Water Resources Management (IWRM) implementation and demonstrate the environmental and socioeconomic benefits of an ecosystem-based approach to water resources management through the implementation of Strategic Action Programme (SAP) priority actions in the Orange-Senqu River.

2. The SAP is structured around the four environmental priority (root cause) areas of concern identified in the Transboundary Diagnostic Analysis (TDA): increasing water demand, declining water resources quality, changes to the hydrological regime and land degradation. The TDA was formulated in 2014 with the objective to provide structured information relating to the ecological, social and economic status of the Orange-Senqu River Basin, with particular focus on transboundary impacts resulting from human activities.

3. The ORASECOM Secretariat seeks to recruit a consulting team to update the TDA, SAP and associated NAPs (National Action Plans). The team leader should be an international consultant with global experience in the formulation of the TDA/SAP process. The consulting team should also comprise team members who have good knowledge of the basin (and its challenges). The consulting team is expected to work closely with the ORASECOM Secretariat, ORASECOM SAP Implementation Project Manager, regional and national expert groups to be established for the process of TDA, SAP and NAP review and updates. They will be guided by the ORASECOM Secretariat with support from the UNDP-GEF Regional Technical Specialist for Water, Ecosystems and Biodiversity.

4. Consultants are required for the following:

a) The consultants will facilitate the review and update of the ORASECOM TDA, SAP and NAPs. The review and update process will be highly consultative, with strong engagement of the ORASECOM State Parties.

b) SAP Reviewed, Updated, and Presented to ORASECOM Council

c) NAPs Reviewed, Updated, and Validated at the National Level in the Respective Countries

5. The terms of reference for the above consultancies can be downloaded from the ORASECOM website at: https://orasecom.org/terms-of-reference-for-updating-the-transboundary-diagnostic-analysis-tda strategic-action-programme-sap-and-associated-national-action-plans-naps-for-the-orange-senqu-river commission/

6. The estimated duration of the services, and the relevant information can be found on the Terms of Reference for the consultancy.

7. Interested consultants may obtain further information by contacting [email protected] with a copy to [email protected] and [email protected] no later than 4pm on 9 December 2022.

8. Proposals and/or Expression of Interest must be received by emails not later than 15 January 2023 before 4pm, Pretoria Local Time.

9. The submission must specifically mention the title of the consultancy being applied for.