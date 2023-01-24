Subscribe

The Class of 2022 is simply inspiring!

Crawford matrics shine!
As this year’s Independent Examination Board (IEB) results show, the Crawford International Matric Class of 2022 have outdone themselves. This remarkable group of students have faced and met all the challenges of a post-Covid world to achieve results that embody Crawford International schools’ spirit of academic excellence and innovative, future-focussed and globally relevant education.

We couldn’t be prouder of what they have accomplished.

Their Matric results were released on Wednesday 18 January, and each and every one of these Crawfordians has reason to be proud of themselves — we know we are.

Across the six South African Colleges and among 553 students, the Matrics of 2022 have achieved an impressive 1 430 distinctions. That is a remarkable 2.6 distinctions per Matriculant!

Despite navigating high school during and after a major pandemic, and experiencing the fallout from this, they have proved to be resilient, determined and empowered achievers.

A closer look at each campus’s results shows that this is a Matric class that is set to inspire those who follow in their footsteps:

  • Crawford International La Lucia’s 100 Grade 12s attained:
    • A total of 302 distinctions, with five students achieving an average of over 90%, and 35 students averaging between 80% and 89%.
  • At Crawford International Lonehill, the 100 Matric students achieved:
    • A total of 246 distinctions, with three students achieving an average of over 90%, and 23 students averaging between 80% and 89%.
  • Crawford International North Coast had 84 students in its Matric class, who between them achieved:
    • A total of 196 distinctions, with one Matriculant achieving an average of over 90%, and 12 averaging between 80% and 89%.
  • Crawford International Sandton’s 101 Matriculants attained:
    • A total of 352 distinctions, with six students achieving an average of over 90%, and 35 students averaging between 80% and 89%.
  • At Crawford International Pretoria, the 99 Grade 12 students achieved:
    • A total of 202 distinctions, with one student achieving an average of over 90%, and a further 18 averaging between 80% and 89%.
  • Crawford International Ruimsig had 69 learners in its Matric class, who between them achieved:
    • A total of 132 distinctions, with 11 Matriculants averaging between 80% and 89%.

We have no doubt that the four pillars that underpin our academic approach — local and global relevance, future-focused skills, student agency, and a personalised learning journey — have empowered these young adults with the knowledge, skills and enthusiasm needed to not only have achieved these remarkable results in their finals, but to succeed beyond what they think is possible.

Well done to the Class of 2022! We wish you every success as you continue your journeys going forward. We will be looking on as you go on to achieve great things.

