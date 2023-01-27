Inaugeral address by Professor Pamela Dube, Vice-Chancellor and Principal at CUT

Words cannot express how it feels to be welcomed by the institution in this way. Since the announcement of my appointment as the next Vice-Chancellor and Principal at the Central University of Technology, I have received good wishes in the form of emails, SMSs and WhatsApp messages from many people and colleagues from CUT and the whole sector. This official welcome event is now the cherry on top of these heartwarming, kind gestures shown to me.

Thank you also for your presence here today, members of the media; this partnership in informing about and showcasing the good that our post-school education sector is doing. Not long ago we were collectively showcasing the achievements of the matriculants and the Free State as the lead province in achievements by the matriculants!

Today I look at my coming here at CUT as the beginning of a new dawn, a new journey. And as we begin this journey jointly as a collective of the CUT community, I want to thank the Chair of the Council, Cllr Matthew Rantso, the Members of the Council and the university stakeholders for their confidence and trust in me to drive the university vision to 2030, and I share the excitement for the opportunity for CUT of having its first woman vice-chancellor and principal. These are laudable efforts in our transformation journey as an institution and in the sector. I wish to acknowledge everyone who was part of the process.

I have been around the campuses several times already, listening and getting to know everyone. In time, I will get around the campuses quickly, as my goal is to continue to hear from the university community – even our cleaners’ security, and messengers — their stories and what CUT means to them. To Professor Aldfred Ngowi, who has been the acting vice-chancellor, thank you for your leadership over the past two years and enormous contribution to CUT under challenging circumstances. Congratulations to the executive team on the many accomplishments on behalf of the university.

For a new leader in an institution of this achievement, big questions will always be asked: What is your value proposition? What is on the table that will make a difference?

How will you advance the mission of CUT?

How are you going to lead to 2030?

And what’s your vision?

Well, today, there is nothing yet to share. I am listening and learning currently through my engagements with stakeholders. As I look around our campuses, there are many pockets of excellence in our niche areas. Indeed, I will apply my skills and abilities to build on the institutional values and achievements of this remarkable institution. More will also come in the next three weeks toward my inauguration on 17 February. I can tell you that I will be part of our university community each day — striving to impact the campus and our community positively. And I will work tirelessly with the senior leadership and everyone to advance our mission and ensure that our students and staff have every opportunity to succeed through our support.

Through this leadership change, we have a huge opportunity to refine and reassert our identity and our ambition to be the leading University of Technology in Africa. We have an opportunity to profile our quality academic offerings, research and innovation, and our great achievements in engaged scholarship and the impact of our work on the communities and the future generations who are our students now, and whose graduate attributes will always prepare them to be responsive and responsible global citizens.

And this we will do with renewed efforts and commitment and notwithstanding the current challenges, which our sector has the ability and skills to address; the energy crisis, dwindling funding, the slow pace of transformation, governance and ethical leadership challenges among others. As I indicated, I will not say much at the moment, but I look forward to engaging with you and in particular our key partners in the province, from our other post-school education partners, to business, industry and government level, and the CUT university community — on these and numerous pertinent matters that should keep us awake at night as important roleplayers across sectors in this country.

Many thanks again for taking time to come to this welcome event.