Top five apps to help you with gambling self-exclusion

They allow you to limit your time spent on gambling websites

Gambling on smartphones has practically the same popularity and importance as gambling at land-based or online casinos. Nowadays, it is a growing phenomenon as more and more people seek to play online on their smartphones. Gambling operators themselves are trying to do everything possible to increase the offer further and provide customers with new forms of entertainment.

In addition to the wide range of classic and familiar games, gambling platforms allow customers to watch videos and other people’s fun, and so on. Eventually, the person using such media consumes a lot of time and sometimes throws himself into gambling, where he loses his money.

The good news is that apps available for your smartphone allow you to limit your time spent on gambling websites.

Mobile software for maintaining gambling self-exclusion

If you want to self-exclude yourself from gambling sites or maintain this status as much as possible to avoid falling back into gambling addiction on your smartphone, know that there are apps to help you with problem gambling. Here are the best ones.

Mobile Monitor Your Gambling & Urges (MYGU)

Mobile Monitor Your Gambling and Urges, or MYGU, is one of the best programmes. It is an interactive tool that helps people with gambling problems to monitor their habits, understand their struggles, and get a better overview of their issues. One can use this tool on a smartphone and a PC, as it is also a website.

Both versions make it possible to track user behaviour on gambling platforms, but not only. Also, the software helps the player remember the details of how much one feels like using such sites. These include the ability to see the date and time, the actions performed on the site, the factor that triggered the desire, and much more. These details are used to form reports on one’s gambling tendencies.

Self-exclusion from GamStop

GamStop needs no introduction: it is an entire platform designed for people with gambling addiction problems who want to take a break from gambling. Using it is effortless, as you must create an account at GamStop and choose how long you wish to self-exclude yourself from gambling. There is a nuance here, though: there are many non GamStop casino sites and allow customers on self-exclusion to play casino games. But still, it’s a very efficient solution for thousands of gamblers.

Subsequently, all sites in the United Kingdom that hold a UKGC licence will be banned. The user will not be able to log in, deposit funds, or play. One could circumvent this limitation due to the presence of GamStop free sites, but it is a platform that works very well. Once the self-exclusion time has elapsed, the player can get back into gambling, but the period imposed can be massive, even exceeding five years.

Freedom

Finally, Freedom, the perfect application for people who want to free themselves from gambling addiction, stands out. This software allows you to control which gambling websites or apps you can use and blocks any that may be harmful to you. Such functionality limits the time spent on potentially dangerous sites. Each user can also customise the app to suit his or her needs.

In addition to the basic version of Freedom, there is also the more useful Premium version. It blocks all sites except for specific ones. It can also block all gambling platforms universally.

StayFocused

StayFocused is one of the most popular mobile apps for staying focused while studying. Many users like it because it is easy to use and has many features. It is a plugin that can be placed on Chrome browsers and helps regulate the time spent on a specific website. Once the time limit ends, the plugin blocks access to the platform.

StayFocused’s approach, however peculiar, is practical: by activating the plugin, the user focuses on other things and stops thinking about gambling. When the gambler has finished working or studying, he or she can return to the gambling site with a more measured approach. The sole problem is that only the Chrome version exists for now.

Conclusion

While recent studies imply that problem gamblers can be helped by medicine in the near future, many players in South Africa currently rely on mobile applications to help them gamble more responsibly. Many such solutions can be found on the internet, but the ones indicated in our guide are the best. Thanks to these apps, the gambler can become more efficient at work or study, free himself from distractions, and play in a more controlled manner.