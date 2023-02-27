Sermoon V1 – A magic box creates magic life

This plug-and-play 3D printer’s safety options are useful for families, schools and libraries, but it delivers quality results

3D printing has a number of remarkable benefits such reducing costs, producing less waste, reducing errors and the time to create a product, and making only what you need — almost instantly. But in addition, it can also be a whole lot of fun, particularly for your kids.

The Creality Sermoon V1 Pro is a hassle-free enclosed 3D printer, free from levelling and assembly. It enables one-click printing via the Creality Cloud App and has real-time monitoring via a built-in camera. The Sprite direct extruder ensures high precision and the “pause when door is opened” function guarantees safety. The low-level noise exposure makes it perfect for 3D printing at home, school and office, and remote printing can be done via Wi-Fi connectivity.

Techadvisor’s review of the Sermoon V1 Pro says that most 3D printers are open, but this printer is fully enclosed. This, and the fact it has a touchscreen interface designed for beginners, means it’s well suited to kids. The enclosure also means you are able to print with warp-happy materials more easily.

It’s fairly small, with a build volume of 175 x 175 x 165mm, but if you want a 3D printer that arrives fully built and is relatively simple to use, it could be the ideal choice.

This plug-and-play 3D printer’s safety options are useful for families, schools and libraries, but unlike cheap “toy” printers aimed at young makers, it delivers quality results, and with a simple-to-use interface, says Tomshardware.com

Features include a direct drive, flex plate, heated bed and built-in camera. Beginners only need to unbox it, load up filament and start printing, all of which can happen in under 20 minutes.

The case serves to hide all its moving parts, while also keeping the print area warm and draft free. Combined with its lightweight direct drive, the Sermoon provides smoother, string free prints than a typical bed slinger, and the output quality is impressive.

The Sermoon series differs from Creality’s previous series by recommending a fully enclosed printer at an extremely competitive price.

