LOGIN
Subscribe
Sport

This be the year of the Proteas

Foundation: (From left) Trisha Chetty, Dane van Niekerk and Shabnim Ismail, who have played together for more than a decade, are the heart of the Proteas team. (Matthew Lewis/ICC/Getty Images)
0

Could this finally be the year for the Proteas Women? We’ve seen periods of progress and disappointment as they were ultimately shut down. It hasn’t been easy, but success in 2020 will make their journey worth it.

To that end, the next month —which culminates with the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup at the end of February — will be a massive event. South Africa were unable to get out of the group stage in 2018, a failure in keeping with their general performances at major international events. If there is a time to rewrite the narrative and prove that they can get it done when the lights shine brightest it will be now.

Before we get the answer to that question in the opener against England at the Waca in Australia, Hilton Moreeng’s side tackle New Zealand in a critical ODI and T20 tour. Beyond the obvious preparation factor, the first three-match series will count towards the Women’s Championship, meaning automatic qualification spots for the 2021 World Cup are on the line. A series win will almost secure one for the Proteas and give them some vital breathing room. Fail, however, and the herculean task of beating Australia in an ODI will have to be conquered if we’re to avoid a trip to Bangladesh for the qualifiers.

“It is definitely in the forefront of our minds,” opener Laura Wolvaardt said this week. “The White Ferns [New Zealand] are ranked higher than us, so if we beat this team here we will gain quite a few points and it is important to keep winning games and keep boosting our rankings.

“With the cut-off to reaching ICC tournaments, it is important to take each game seriously due to the points system and that will start with the ODI series here in Auckland.”

Coach Moreeng emphasised the importance of acclimatisation ahead of the first ODI on Saturday. Getting used to the conditions, he said, would be integral to any gameplan that would lead to a win over the first-class sides.

Thanks to the scheduling, the Kiwi games will flow conveniently into the World Cup, requiring only a hop across the ditch — to use the local lingo. It will probably be a gruelling month-and-a-bit away from home, but one that should leave the squad optimally prepared for the first ball in Perth.

“We did struggle a bit for the first few days, but the girls are getting used to the conditions and the time zones. Everything is going to plan,” wicket keeper Trisha Chetty said after the side’s first warm-up against the Saint Kentigern College boys’ side. “It’s very important to get as much time in the middle as possible because you have to get used to the wickets and conditions.”

The Proteas followed one convincing win with another after beating Auckland Hearts in a final warm-up on Tuesday.

In addition to the positive preparation, the team doctor has no injuries to report, so Moreeng, unusually, has an ideal roster to select from.

It also means there are no more excuses left to offer if the Proteas don’t do well in the World Cup.

For 20-year-old all-rounder Nadine de Klerk, there is little question that this is the best iteration of the side in years.

“Coming back obviously after being out for a year [to complete matric], this was my main goal and I’m super excited to be here and be with the girls,” she said. “Especially with the whole, fully fit strongest team we can be. So I think we’ve really got a chance going into the World Cup compared to the last one.”

The core of this team — players like Chetty, Dane van Niekerk, Shabnim Ismail and Marizanne Kapp — have been together in the national team since before the turn of the last decade. The hope is that the young blood they’ve picked up along the way, such as Wolvaardt and De Klerk, will be enough to prop the team up to that next ledge they keep missing. But should they fail once more, somebody somewhere is going to have to accept that some difficult decisions need to be made.

Luke Feltham
Luke Feltham

Luke Feltham runs the Mail & Guardian's sports desk. He was previously the online day editor.

Recommended

Sport

China moves Olympic qualifiers from the coronavirus epicentre

-
Boxing and women’s football qualifying for the 2020 Olympics will be moved from the Chinese city at the centre of a virus...
Read more
Sport

Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 gets a venue upgrade

-
Next year’s Women’s Cricket World Cup final will be played at Christchurch’s Hagley Oval in New Zealand, it was announced on...
Read more
Sport

Spar Proteas defensive to critique

-
The national netball side do not want to talk about anything negative — including recent losses — since a change in coaching
Read more
Sport

This year offers golden list for boot

-
For the first time in recent memory, the PSL’s forwards are giving us a scoring race to be excited about
Read more
Sport

From De Kock the dasher to Quinny the dutiful

-
Quinton de Kock’s cricketing brain has made him South Africa’s new ODI skipper. But if his batting genius is to win games on its own, first he must give up the keeper’s gloves.
Read more
Sport

How Sheffield United is finally living up to its history

-
Thanks to years of mediocrity, the rich footballing history of the club and its city is often forgotten
Read more
Sport

Three things we learned from the Premier League

-
Liverpool's march towards the Premier League title gathered pace with a 2-0 win over rivals Manchester United. The...
Read more
Sport

Banning protests at the Olympics ignores the games’ history

-
It is the year of the Tokyo Olympics, and the International Olympic Committee was quickly out of the blocks with new guidelines regarding athlete...
Read more
Advertisting
Continue to the category
National

Hlophe complaint is an eerie echo

But the new complaint against the Western Cape judge president is also unprecedented
-
Read more
National

Mabuza contract grows by R10m

Eskom’s negotiators in a R100-million maintenance contract came back with a proposal to push up the costs
& -
Read more
National

‘There were no marks on his neck’, Neil Aggett inquest...

The trade unionist’s partner at the time he was detained at John Vorster Square says she now believes his death was not a suicide
-
Read more
Education

Study unpacks the ‘hidden racism’ at Stellenbosch

Students say they feel unseen and unheard at the university because of their skin colour
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Government News

Gender-based violence is an affront to our humanity

-
Gender-based violence is an affront to our humanity
Read more
Government News

UK-Africa investment summit 2020: Think Africa Invest SA

-
UK-Africa investment summit 2020: Think Africa Invest SA
Read more
Press Releases

MTN unveils TikTok bundles

-
Customised MTN TikTok data bundles are available to all prepaid customers on *136*2#.
Read more
Special Reports

Marketers need to reinvent themselves

-
Marketing is an exciting discipline, offering the perfect fit for individuals who are equally interested in business, human dynamics and strategic thinking. But the...
Read more
Press Releases

Upskill yourself to land your dream job in 2020

-
If you received admission to an IIE Higher Certificate qualification, once you have graduated, you can articulate to an IIE Diploma and then IIE Bachelor's degree at IIE Rosebank College.
Read more
Press Releases

South Africans unsure of what to expect in 2020

-
Almost half (49%) of South Africans, 15 years and older, agree or strongly agree that they view 2020 with optimism.
Read more
Press Releases

KZN teacher educators jet off to Columbia University

-
A group of academics were selected as participants of the programme focused on PhD completion, mobility, supervision capacity development and the generation of high-impact research.
Read more
Press Releases

New-style star accretion bursts dazzle astronomers

-
Associate Professor James O Chibueze and Dr SP van den Heever are part of an international team of astronomers studying the G358-MM1 high-mass protostar.
Read more

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.