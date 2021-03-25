Subscribe
Subscribe
Sport

Q&A Sessions: ‘I want to leave a legacy in Russian rugby’ — Vuyo Zangqa

Home and away: Vuyo Zangqa, coach for the Russian club team Narvskaya Zastava Rugby, at a team training session at Hamilton Rugby Club in Cape Town. (David Harrison/M&G)
0

You’ve found yourself in South Africa again only a couple months after arriving in Russia. Was your network of contacts useful in organising this tour?

Yes, a bit of both. We have a budget for camps, but Europe is closed for everyone. South Africa was the only place where we could go and play games. The moment I spoke to the South African guys they were keen on playing, which is good competition for us. 

Your journey has been something else, taking you across different continents and multiple countries.

Yeah … When I first started coaching I was with South Africa [Blitzbokke], assisting Paul Treu. Then we went to Kenya together in 2013. And in 2015 I got back into the country and worked with the [Southern] Kings, and then later in 2017 that’s when I went to Germany. Towards the end of 2019 I accepted a contract again [with the Kings] and then obviously lockdown happened and we got liquidated. The Russian opportunity came and I decided to take it. 

Russia is certainly not the first name that springs to mind when you talk about rugby …


For sure. So what happened was that we heard they have a fully professional sevens series, during which they travel all around Russia and Europe. I was quite interested as soon as I heard the team is fully professional and the company sponsoring the team was behind them 100%. 

When that opportunity came it sounded like a better option than going to an amateur side. The team being professional makes things a lot easier …

I mean, these guys are more professional than the national Russian team! That was the selling point for me and why I decided to take the job.

That’s really interesting. So the entire league is professional?

It’s almost like the Currie Cup … even the World Sevens Series. They go around different countries, play tournaments, come back — train, train, train — and then play again. 

Has that translated into a big fan culture there? Are you getting recognised in the streets? 

No, no, no: it’s not big at all. A lot of people still don’t know about rugby. But I think that’s what they’re trying to achieve, because as soon as I was signed, our team had a conversation with a TV company. They did a short piece on my career and the team. It was the biggest sporting channel in Russia, so to get such coverage was really good and I think that’s what they’re pushing for in the next few years — to get more rugby on TV. 

They are already showing our tournaments live, but there’s not a lot of viewership because they don’t know the sport. We’re already in a good position in St Petersburg with the fields that we have, so a lot of people might be asking themselves “whose training there?” When there are tournaments we can also invite a lot of people from the public to watch. 

Would you agree that sevens is a good entry point for people to come to the game? I would think it’s less complex and easier to grasp for new fans than traditional fifteens.

Yeah, look, it’s very difficult when it comes to people understanding the game. It’s also about us getting the numbers at the moment. We have good numbers in terms of players coming through our ranks, our team’s systems. 

But when it comes to Russia in general, I mean, it’s a huge country … if they could get numbers behind rugby then they’ll definitely make more of an impact. 

And Russians are known for hard sports like judo and boxing, so it would be quite an eye-opener for the public if they learned rugby. Now, with the kids growing up, we want to start a generation where we give them the rugby ball at age 14. Most of the time, these guys are playing soccer.

Given such a huge potential, as you say, could you realistically see Russia becoming a top-tier rugby nation one day?

It’s difficult to say. It all depends on how much money people are willing to put behind the sport. The moment you invest more money, you do get rewards. 

But with Russia it will always be competing with soccer and their track-and-field athletics. So they would have to strategise and, obviously, allow rugby in schools. 

The weather will make it a bit difficult because obviously we don’t have a lot of indoor facilities. Playing in the snow is not nice, so parents will most likely not allow their children to come train. I had one training session in the snow and I said to myself that I could never see myself playing this sort of sport in this weather every day. 

Before taking up the gig, you intimated that you would have preferred to continue working in South Africa. Have your goals changed at all?

You know what, when I first got the offer, my main concern was the reason why I came back from Germany: I’ve got two kids — they’re quite young. I was a bit reluctant to take the job, because it would mean leaving South Africa again. 

But I said to the guys from the moment I took the job that I’m fully invested, because I saw an opportunity to grow something from nothing. 

If we could make this club a powerhouse club … most of the guys there have never won a tournament; then I first arrived in November they won their first tournament. 

Our discussions after that was that we wanted to create a legacy for the club so that 30, 40 years from now it’s something they could look back to and say this is where it all started. 

The selling point to the players is that they can actually have youngsters playing for the club and have their names up there in terms of what they’ve achieved.

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Luke Feltham

Luke Feltham runs the Mail & Guardian's sports desk. He was previously the online day editor.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

Politics

Plan to deal Ace a ‘killer’ card this weekend

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s allies are gearing up to move against ANC secretary general Ace Magashule in crucial meeting
Lizeka Tandwa
Politics

Mayor survives third bid to oust her over failure of...

Supporters of former ANC chairperson Supra Mahumapelo go on the offensive ahead of provincial elective conference
Paddy Harper

More top stories

National

Prison is the only remedy for Zuma’s political defiance, Constitutional...

Zondo commission’s legal counsel tells top court a suspended sentence would allow the former president to run rings around the inquiry — again
emsie ferreira
Coronavirus

The plan to ramp up South Africa’s vaccination drive

Although the country got off to a slow start, experts are hopeful SA’s Covid-19 inoculation drive will scale up soon
chris bateman
Environment

Northern Cape farmers battle ‘horrific’ brown locust outbreak

But Agricultural Research Council says outbreak is normal, and only a medium-sized outbreak
sheree bega
Sport

Q&A Sessions: ‘I want to leave a legacy in Russian...

Former rugby sevens player Vuyo Zangqa talks about taking the reins of the Narvskaya Zastava Rugby Club and growing the sport on snow-baked fields
Luke Feltham
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.