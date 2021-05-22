 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Sport

Odi: The life and death of a legendary football stadium

Grand old master: The Odi Stadium in the former Bophuthatswana bantustan is now only used by a few athletes, who still train on its Tartan running track. (Paul Botes/M&G)
0

There are few venues more peculiar than Odi Stadium. Its signature elevated stands fan out around it, each one giving the illusion of floating in mid-air. Clasping the stands on each corner are four old-school floodlights — giant, white frames that are equally distracting. It looks almost comical in photographs; it seems to parody 20th century communist architecture. 

There’s a lot more to this story.

To continue reading, subscribe to the Mail & Guardian.

It pains us to say it, but good journalism costs money to produce, and so we have to reserve some of our stories for Mail & Guardian subscribers with paid-for levels of access to the site only. Like this one, for example.

You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and get access to all our stories and more at this link. And right now, you can get a full year’s worth of unlimited access on all devices for R700.

If you have a current subscription, please login here.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them and receive a 40% discount on our annual rate.

Luke Feltham

Luke Feltham runs the Mail & Guardian's sports desk. He was previously the online day editor.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

Sport

Odi: The life and death of a legendary football stadium

Odi Stadium, a unique behemoth that once held 60 000 fans, is clinging to its existence
Luke Feltham
National

Sassa chief executive ignores R45m jobs-for-pals claim

Totsie Memela-Khambula has known about allegations of a nepotistic tender for months but taken no action
khaya koko

More top stories

Environment

Decolonising environmentalism and climate change

Indigenous oral cultures are teaching researchers that precolonial South Africans were aware of conservation
Chris Gilili
Business

Sakeliga has a ‘secret agenda’

But Afriforum’s business wing says the finance minister is playing the race card
Sarah Smit
Environment

‘We want to breathe fresh air’

The landmark Deadly Air Mpumalanga case has pitted two environmental justice groups against the state
sheree bega
Business

Firm attaches Post Office’s digital migration decoders

Thousands of decoders and satellites gather dust at a Polokwane property while the embattled Post Office struggles to settle alleged rental arrears
Chris Gilili
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×