Australia cricket great Shane Warne dead at 52

Shane Warne of Australia bowling during the 3rd Ashes Test Match against England at Old Trafford cricket ground on July 4 1997 in Manchester (Photo by Tom Jenkins/Getty Images). An image from the book "In The Moment" published June 2012
Australia cricket great Shane Warne, widely regarded as the greatest leg-spinner of all time, has died aged 52, according to a statement issued by his management company.

Warne’s management said he died in Koh Samui, Thailand, of a suspected heart attack.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” the statement said.

“The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

It comes just hours after the death was announced of fellow Australian great Rod Marsh, one of the game’s outstanding wicketkeepers.

Warne was credited with reviving the art of leg-spin and during a brilliant 15-year career he took 708 Test wickets – a tally surpassed only by Sri Lanka off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan, who took 800.

Australia opener David Warner tweeted: “Two legends of our game have left us too soon. I’m lost for words, and this is extremely sad. My thoughts and prayers go out to the Marsh and Warne family. I just can not believe it. #rip, you will both be missed.” – Agence France-Presse

Afp
Guest Author

