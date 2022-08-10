Subscribe

Keeping it surreal: The game in Spain is mainly insane

“It’s not football, it’s La Liga” goes the marketing slogan – and La Liga boss Javier Tebas has just given it new meaning. He is refusing to allow FC Barcelona to register a raft of expensive signings ahead of the new league season – which starts on Friday – on the grounds that the club has spent much more money on buying them than it actually has. 

Carlos Amato
Carlos Amato is an editorial cartoonist, writer and illustrator living in Johannesburg, with a focus on sport, culture and politics. He has degrees in literature and animation, used to edit the ‘Sunday Times Lifestyle’ magazine and is the author of ‘Wayde van Niekerk: Road to Glory’ (Jonathan Ball, 2018).

