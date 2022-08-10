“It’s not football, it’s La Liga” goes the marketing slogan – and La Liga boss Javier Tebas has just given it new meaning. He is refusing to allow FC Barcelona to register a raft of expensive signings ahead of the new league season – which starts on Friday – on the grounds that the club has spent much more money on buying them than it actually has.
Keeping it surreal: The game in Spain is mainly insane
We make it make sense
If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months.
Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”
WELCOME TO YOUR M&G
Already a subscriber? Sign in here