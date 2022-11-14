2022 Fifa World Cup: What’s the deal in group C?

The Fifa World Cup brings the possibility of upsets, unforeseeable circumstances and the teeth-grinding vexation of controversy. It also brings contenders to a table that has often allowed only European and South American nations as diners. Before the competition begins, the Mail & Guardian will be looking at each group to determine which nation might replace France as world champions. Group C includes Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland.

ARGENTINA

What’s their deal?

It seemed bleak for Argentina in 2018 after their dressing room disintegrated during the World Cup. They only just scraped through their group and were outclassed by eventual winners France in the last 16.

This time around, the Argentinians enter the tournament with swagger. They have picked up two major trophies in the last year and come into the tournament with an unbeaten run that stretches back to July 2019.

This Argentinian team also loves to fight for their captain, Lionel Messi. We witnessed how his teammates sprinted towards him to celebrate their Copa America win, and knowing that it might just be his final World Cup, they will exhaust themselves to see their nation’s, and maybe football’s, greatest ever player lift the World Cup.

Argentina begin their campaign against Saudi Arabia before two tricky tests against Poland and Mexico. Nevertheless, they should comfortably win this group.

Star player

Argentina certainly seems like a complete unit this time around. There is no doubt that they will feel more comfortable at the back than they were in 2018. Lisandro Martinez and Cristian Romero will be crucial for La Selección to provide the rock-solid foundation for a team that has loads of attackers.

The key man, however, as obvious as it is, will be Messi. After a disappointing last season in Paris, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has finally settled in the City of Love. This season, much like most of his career, he has produced near-ridiculous statistics, scoring 12 times and assisting 14 times in just 18 matches.

He did win the golden ball at the 2014 World Cup but that year Argentina narrowly lost in the final.

The hopes of the nation will once again be on the shoulders of the little magician, and with the assistance of his teammates, Argentina could advance far in this year’s World Cup.

SAUDI ARABIA

What’s their deal?

Making their sixth appearance at the World Cup, Saudi Arabia have only ever progressed past the group on one occasion. That was back in the United States in 1994, but since then, they have become group-stage merchants.

They could be this group’s whipping boys if they are not careful. However, their recent results show that they don’t score much, nor do they concede much. If they can keep this up, and they are able to frustrate their opponents in the group, who knows, maybe they can smash-and-grab a match or two.

The only problem for Saudi Arabia is that in two of the three matches they play, their defence will have to cope with Robert Lewandowski and Messi. It’s a tough ask and it could be a very short tournament for them.

Star player

While the Arab nation will have to remain defensively sound, their main threat comes off the left. Playmaker Salem Al-Dawsari presents unique traits that can help boost Saudi Arabia’s chances in attacks.

Fairly paced, with excellent vision and the ability to use both feet, the opposition will not want to give him any space to find a pass or a finish. It might be beyond him to guide Saudi Arabia to the next round, but if they are to cause an upset or two, he will be the key.

MEXICO

What’s their deal?

At the last World Cup, they were responsible for kicking off the downfall of then cup holders, Germany. They also have found a way past the group stage in the last seven World Cups but they are an incalculable team. You never know what you might get.

They line up in a traditional 433 formation and like to move the ball wide for their pacy wingers to get at full-backs. This might benefit them in the group they are in as none of the nations really have quick defences.

Their first game against Poland might just be a six-pointer as Argentina are favourites to win the group and Saudi Arabia are all but destined to finish last. A good performance against Poland and the Mexicans might well be on their way to the next round.

Star player

Hirving Lozano’s pace is sure to trouble defences and he will bring a winning mentality to the national side as he arrives from unbeaten Serie-A side Napoli. Edson Alvarez will also be crucial for Mexico in the centre of midfield by breaking up play and setting off those quick transitions in possession that can release the likes of Lozano and Roberto Alvarado.

Alvarez is capable, but it will not be a walk in the park, as both the Polish and Argentinian sides have physical midfielders that might try to cast him out of the game.

POLAND

What’s their deal?

Poland is much like Mexico — difficult to predict. They are prone to being hammered by the best sides, as recent history proves, but the Polish are always able to score goals with the attack that they have.

They have failed to make it past the group stage in their last three appearances at the World Cup but enter the tournament without any pressure to deliver. If they fail, it will be business as usual for them at the World Cup, but if they manage to get through this group, they could be dark horses.

They have a good side, with many well known players who play in Europe’s top five leagues, and probably the best number nine in the world. Their opening game against Mexico will reveal whether they are just there to make up the numbers or a nation you might need to keep an eye on.

Star player

It goes without saying that Lewandowski is the main man for Poland. Just give him the service and he will deliver. Consistently one of Europe’s best for the past decade, the Barcelona striker will be begging the likes of ​​Piotr Zieliński and others to find him on the pitch when the football kicks off in Qatar.

If that can be done, and Poland can establish some heart at the back, they could advance through the group stage for the first time since 1986.