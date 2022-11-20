Subscribe

Why Africa is standing still at the World Cup

It’s time for that quadrennial question: can an African side finally leap the cobweb-draped quarterfinal hurdle at this World Cup? This time around, most African football experts would answer the question with a rueful shrug. The football power of Africa is at a disconcertingly low ebb. And Senegal, the continent’s most credible contenders to reach the quarter finals, have been dealt a horrible blow by the withdrawal of Sadio Mané due to injury. 

 RELATED 

2022 Fifa World Cup: What’s the deal in group A?

The other four sides – Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco and Tunisia – have one or two or three truly elite players each but their supporting casts are not strong or coherent enough to prevail against the far more balanced sides they are likely to meet in the round of 16. That’s even assuming they get past the group stage. 

These are hard and hurtful facts because we have waited long enough to break this barrier. Thirty-two years have passed since Cameroon came within minutes of reaching the semifinals, only to be edged out by England in Naples. And 12 years have passed since Ghana came within a crossbar (and a toothy Uruguayan’s hand) of doing the same in Rustenburg in 2010. 

And it hurts even more when you consider the background of many of the most scintillating young prospects at this tournament: England’s Bukayo Saka; Portugal’s Rafael Leao; Germany’s Jamal Musiala and Youssoufa Moukoko; The Netherlands’s Cody Gakpo; Canada’s Alphonso Davies; Spain’s Ansu Fati and the French trio of Eduardo Camavinga, William Saliba and Aurelien Tchouameni. 

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

Advertising

Your M&G

Did you enjoy this feature? The Mail & Guardian has a proud 35 year history of producing South Africa’s best-informed, independent journalism. Since the very beginning, we have relied on the support of paying subscribers to fund our writers.

Doing so guarantees our editorial independence and enables us to survive no matter what the bad actors, the economy or Covid-19 throws at us. Want to support the Mail & Guardian? You can get unlimited access to all of stories, plus our weekly crossword and subscriber events from just R99 a month.

More on this topic

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×