The Green Guardian / 20 December 2023 SA will soon ‘drown in its own waste’, warns landfill expert By Sheree Bega FacebookXEmailLinkedInWhatsApp South Africa’s landfill sites are in a terrible state and if drastic measures are not taken, the country will soon drown in its own waste. (Andy Mkosi) But the environment department says it has interventions in place This content is restricted to subscribers only. Join the M&G Community Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently. Subscribe Subscription enables: - M&G community membership - independent journalism - access to all premium articles & features - a digital version of the weekly newspaper - invites to subscriber-only events - the opportunity to test new online features first Already a subscriber? Login here. Tags: Peter Mbelengwa, Waste Crisis, article, department of forestry, fisheries and the environment, landfills, leon-grobbelaar, the-green-guardian, waste, Waste Management