South Africa’s endangered bird species: Blue swallow and African penguin in critical decline

African penguins on Boulders beach, Simon's Town. File photo

South Africa’s beleaguered blue swallow has been reclassified from vulnerable to endangered in the latest global update of the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.

The intra-African migrant is a grassland-dependent species, which is uniquely adapted for the conditions found in the summer months in the higher-lying areas of the mistbelt in southern KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga.

The uplisting to endangered signifies the difficulties that this species faces across its range and at its breeding grounds, said Hanneline Smit-Robinson, the head of conservation at BirdLife South Africa.

“Monitoring efforts, over more than 20 years, in the mistbelt grasslands of KwaZulu-Natal revealed that fewer than 40 breeding pairs currently remain in this area,” she said. “Additionally, there have been no breeding records in Mpumalanga since 2015.”

BirdLife South Africa is working with Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife and its project partners, Conservation Outcomes, to secure the remaining mistbelt grassland sites through formal protection of these habitats.

“It is also strengthening ties with partners across the species’ range, to increase conservation efforts focused on blue swallows,” said Smit-Robinson.

Mistbelt grasslands and forests in southern KwaZulu-Natal have been systematically destroyed and fragmented over the last century. They are among the least protected biomes in South Africa, with less than 2% of mistbelt grassland and 18% of eastern mistbelt forest conserved within formal protected areas.

“It is essential that we have buy-in from both local authorities and private landowners to protect these special birds, given that their preferred habitat overlaps with land of high agricultural value for farmers,” added Steve McKean, the conservation organisation’s project manager for other effective area-based conservation measures, and who has been involved in the KwaZulu-Natal Biodiversity Stewardship Programme.

The uplisting of the blue swallow to endangered, he said, underscores the need for greater commitment on the part of all stakeholders to secure the remaining breeding sites and foraging areas of this species.

African penguins fighting for survival

The designation of the African penguin from endangered to critically endangered, which is just one step from extinction, “marks a pivotal moment in our efforts to protect this species”, Smit-Robinson said.

Since 2003, the population of this iconic bird has plummeted by 78% over three generations, or about 30 years. “Alarmingly, in 2023, the number of breeding pairs fell below 10 000 for the first time,” she said, noting that a recent study warned that the African penguin could face extinction in the wild by 2035.

Smit-Robinson said that BirdLife South Africa, with conservation partners like the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds, is actively tackling the most pressing threats to the species, such as the availability of prey — sardines and anchovies.

“Our innovative projects include the establishment of a new breeding colony at the De Hoop Nature Reserve and real-time monitoring of the body condition of penguins before and after foraging,” she said. “It is imperative that government departments prioritise and support all current and planned conservation efforts to protect mainland Africa’s only penguin species.”

Globally, the overall outlook remains “disturbingly bleak”, with one in eight bird species threatened with extinction, and 60% of bird species in decline globally, according to the updated IUCN Red List.

Birds are important indicators of the state of nature: they occur almost everywhere; their behaviours and ecology often mirror other groups of species; they are extremely well studied and they are responsive to environmental change, according to BirdLife International.

The Red List assessments are essential in guiding actions to preserve the country’s unique and vulnerable wildlife, according to Alan Lee, the science and innovation programme manager at BirdLife South Africa.

“With several species facing escalating pressures from habitat loss, climate change and human activities, the Red List provides a critical framework to prioritise species that urgently need conservation attention,” he said. “This system helps inform policies, support ecological research and inspire community efforts to safeguard South Africa’s rich natural heritage.”

Migratory shorebirds in trouble

The latest IUCN update reveals a “significant and alarming” decline in populations of migratory shorebirds across the globe, with 16 species reclassified to higher threat categories. Of the 16 reclassified shorebirds, 14 have undergone genuine deterioration since 1988, while the other two species were probably already declining before that.

Nine of the reclassified species migrate to South African shores, including the ruddy turnstone, dunlin, broad-billed sandpiper, curlew sandpiper, white-rumped sandpiper, buff-breasted sandpiper, Hudsonian godwit, grey plover, lesser yellowlegs and greater yellowlegs.



BirdLife South Africa said that, as research into the decline of the African penguin population has illustrated, decreasing coastal seabird and migratory bird populations have “far-reaching negative impacts” on ecosystems and food chains.

“With migrating birds traversing multiple countries, their updated threatened status highlights the urgent need for stronger collaboration between governments and conservation partners worldwide to address these declines,” it said.



A flyway-wide conservation approach, which involves concerted, cooperative international action, is essential, said Jessica Wilmot, the flyway and migrants project manager at BirdLife South Africa.

“To reverse the decline of these species in South Africa, we must deepen our understanding of their migration routes, key stopover sites, population trends and threats faced throughout their lifecycle,” she said, thanking those contributing to citizen science efforts.

Initiatives such as the Coordinated Waterbird Count and events such as Birding Big Day, make a valuable contribution to the Southern African Bird Atlas Project and are the first step towards collecting data and, ultimately, conserving the species. “Together with our global partners, we have a chance to turn the tide.”

Signs of hope

The southern bald ibis, a larger terrestrial species, features among the South African species that have changed status. “We are proud to announce that, after more than 80 years of dedicated conservation efforts, this species has been downlisted from vulnerable to near threatened,” Smit-Robinson said.

Endemic to South Africa, Lesotho and eSwatini, it depends on well-managed farmland and intact grasslands for foraging and safe cliffs for breeding.

“BirdLife South Africa and its predecessor have played a significant role in these efforts, particularly in recent years,” she said. “Our conservation initiatives have included promoting responsible pesticide use and raising environmental awareness.

“Notably, an artificial breeding site was constructed at Eskom’s Ingula Pumped Storage Scheme, securing a nesting site previously at risk.”

This involved relocating the birds from their historic nesting ledges that were inundated in the construction of the pumped storage scheme, to an alternative artificial nesting ledge.

Since relocation to the new nesting site in 2016, at least four successful fledglings per breeding season have consistently been recorded at the site, with up to 30 adults using it for roosting throughout the year. Monitoring continues annually.



“We’ve also secured essential habitats on private lands through biodiversity stewardship programmes. Additionally, a large network of citizen scientists has been instrumental in monitoring breeding success annually, contributing to a comprehensive understanding of the species’ needs … Knowing our work has contributed to a more hopeful future for this remarkable species is immensely rewarding.”

Carina Pienaar, the manager of BirdLife South Africa’s Ingula and Grasslands Conservation Project, said the downlisting of the southern bald ibis is an important acknowledgment “that our collaborative efforts over many years are finally paying off”.

“With less than 300 colonies, every breeding site and surrounding natural grassland habitat we manage to protect makes a difference,” she said.

“Although we realise the need to keep up the hard work, with several threats to the species still unquantified or emerging, there is little to compare with the sight of bright red bald heads foraging in the grasslands and knowing that you have been part of ensuring their survival.”