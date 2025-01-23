Prosopis invasions: Battle against Africa’s worst weed

Brian van Wilgen, one of the authors of a new book on the ecology and management of one of Africa’s most destructive weeds, visited this heavily invaded area near Moshi in Tanzania in 2019. Prosopis trees form dense thickets to increase the difficulty that herbivorous mammals experience in gaining access to grazing or water or moving between different areas. Photo: Jano Barnard.

In densely invaded areas, the trees can consume about 50% of the annual rainfall of the region, severely depleting groundwater