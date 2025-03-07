Thinking of a borehole? Here’s what you must do

Tragedy of the commons: People who can afford tanks link them to municipal water, depriving others of water. Photo: Dietmar Pahl

If you’re considering drilling a borehole because of insufficient water supply, the first step is to determine whether you can secure a sustainable source, says water scientist Ayesha Laher.

The next question is whether there is enough groundwater available in your area. To assess this, you should consult a geohydrologist who can perform a desktop study.

They will analyse groundwater availability using national maps, existing data on borehole yields and other hydrological information to determine whether drilling a borehole is viable in your location.

“When proceeding with drilling, it’s essential to hire a reputable contractor who can carry out a geohydrological assessment. The contractor will provide a quote and handle the drilling process.

“Ensure that they comply with SANS 10299, the South African national standard governing the development, maintenance and management of groundwater resources. Always confirm their adherence to this standard and request to see it for verification.

“As part of the drilling process, the contractor must perform a recharge test. This involves discharging the aquifer for 24 to 48 hours after striking water to monitor how it refills. The purpose is to determine how much water can be sustainably extracted without depleting the aquifer.

“The recharge test establishes the maximum volume of water that can be drawn per second or hour over a 24-hour period. Exceeding this limit risks depleting the aquifer, potentially causing ground instability. It is crucial to adhere to the recharge test results and follow the recommended extraction limits.”