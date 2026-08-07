Meet Dr Nonkululeko Dladla : SA’s first black woman to earn a PhD in marine geology

Growing up in a landlocked town, Dr Nonkululeko Dladla never imagined the ocean would shape her future.

Yet a fascination with the stories hidden beneath the seafloor led her to become South Africa’s first black woman to earn a PhD in marine geology — a milestone that she only discovered a week before graduating.

This Women’s Day, she reflects on breaking barriers, creating space for others and why every young girl should know there is a place for her in science.

“The ocean was not something I readily had access to. I come from a landlocked town, so the sea wasn’t part of my everyday life or childhood experiences. When I did encounter it, I simply saw it as a beautiful and powerful natural feature.”

Her love for marine sciences developed as she progressed through her geology studies. “I was particularly inspired by my lecturer/supervisor, a marine geologist, whose passion for the field sparked my desire to further my studies.”

It was then that Dladla began to realise that the seafloor holds an incredible archive of Earth’s history. “It tells a story about past climates, sea-level changes and tectonic processes.”

She was among the first few black students to pursue a PhD in geology at the University of KwaZulu-Natal. She only learned a week before graduating that she had become South Africa’s first black woman to earn a PhD in marine geology. “I was in complete disbelief. It was both a humbling and incredibly proud moment.”

While Dladla never set out to be “the first”, that milestone made her appreciate the importance of representation in science. “So, if my journey encourages even one young black girl to believe that any career is possible, regardless of race, sex, age or background, then that legacy is just as meaningful as the degree itself.”

She emphasised that the absence of representation should never convince young black girls that they don’t belong. “Just because you do not see people who look like you does not mean there isn’t a place for you.

“Science benefits from people with different perspectives. This means that your background, experiences and voice are valuable because they bring new ways of thinking and problem-solving.”

But earlier exposure is needed to make marine and earth sciences more inclusive. “Many young people simply do not even know that careers such as marine geology exist. So, greater outreach and mentorship programmes, as well as scholarships and practical experience, can make a significant difference.

“We also need workplaces and universities that actively support women throughout their studies and careers, with opportunities for leadership, research funding and career progression. Inclusion isn’t just about increasing numbers; it’s about ensuring women have the support, recognition and opportunities they need to thrive.”

Looking ahead to the next decade, Dladla hopes seeing black women leading marine research, research expeditions, ocean science programmes and shaping national policy will no longer be considered remarkable but simply normal.

“I also hope South Africans have developed a much deeper appreciation for the ocean as more than just a place for recreation. Our oceans are vital for food security, climate regulation, biodiversity, renewable energy and economic development.