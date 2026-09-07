Kruger reopens key flood-damaged infrastructure as rebuild continues

The H4-1 culverts, identified as L27, L34 and L35, were damaged during the February 2023 floods, which affected roads, bridges, tourism facilities and other infrastructure across the park.

Sections of the road embankment collapsed, forcing temporary detours while the culverts were reconstructed.

The 10-month project, which cost R37.5m, was completed on 31 July. The new culverts have wider openings to accommodate greater water flows, while stone pitching has been installed to protect the embankments from erosion and damage if water overtops the structures.

The H4-1 is one of the Kruger’s busiest tourism routes, connecting Skukuza and Lower Sabie. It also supports conservation operations, staff movement and emergency response.

Maynier said the reconstruction demonstrated the need to make climate resilience a central consideration in public infrastructure.

“The successful reconstruction of these culverts shows what can be achieved through technical expertise, sound planning and institutional commitment. It also demonstrates why climate resilience must become a central consideration in the planning, construction and maintenance of public infrastructure,” he said.

The Letaba High-Level Bridge, which connects the northern and southern sections of Kruger, was also severely damaged by flooding.

Work on the bridge began on 4 February 2026 and it reopened to traffic on 23 March, restoring the connection between the northern and southern parts of the park.

Final work, including sand sealing of the road, was completed on 28 August.

The R9.5m project included reconstruction and stone pitching of the damaged bridge approach, as well as improved drainage.