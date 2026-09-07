Kruger reopens key flood-damaged infrastructure as rebuild continues

Key roads, bridges and tourism facilities in the Kruger National Park are being brought back into operation after extensive flood damage, with Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Minister David Maynier calling for future infrastructure to be built to withstand increasingly severe weather.
Maynier was in the park on Sunday and Monday to mark the completion of reconstructed culverts on the H4-1 road between Skukuza and Lower Sabie, the restoration of the Letaba High-Level Bridge and the reopening of tourism facilities at Letaba Rest Camp.
He said the recovery should be about more than replacing infrastructure damaged by extreme weather.
“Our recovery efforts must be about more than rebuilding. We must use each project as an opportunity to strengthen resilience, reduce vulnerability and ensure that our national parks remain safe, functional and accessible in the face of increasingly severe weather events,” the minister said.
The projects form part of a wider flood recovery programme in Kruger estimated at R950 million, almost double the initial projection of about R500m after the severe January 2026 floods.
The H4-1 culverts, identified as L27, L34 and L35, were damaged during the February 2023 floods, which affected roads, bridges, tourism facilities and other infrastructure across the park.
Sections of the road embankment collapsed, forcing temporary detours while the culverts were reconstructed.
The 10-month project, which cost R37.5m, was completed on 31 July. The new culverts have wider openings to accommodate greater water flows, while stone pitching has been installed to protect the embankments from erosion and damage if water overtops the structures.
The H4-1 is one of the Kruger’s busiest tourism routes, connecting Skukuza and Lower Sabie. It also supports conservation operations, staff movement and emergency response.
Maynier said the reconstruction demonstrated the need to make climate resilience a central consideration in public infrastructure.
“The successful reconstruction of these culverts shows what can be achieved through technical expertise, sound planning and institutional commitment. It also demonstrates why climate resilience must become a central consideration in the planning, construction and maintenance of public infrastructure,” he said.
The Letaba High-Level Bridge, which connects the northern and southern sections of Kruger, was also severely damaged by flooding.
Work on the bridge began on 4 February 2026 and it reopened to traffic on 23 March, restoring the connection between the northern and southern parts of the park.
Final work, including sand sealing of the road, was completed on 28 August.
The R9.5m project included reconstruction and stone pitching of the damaged bridge approach, as well as improved drainage.
At Letaba Rest Camp, 25 tourism units in Circles A to C damaged during the January floods have been restored at a cost of R19m.
The work included new furniture and 10 family cottages. A further 64 tourism units are being restored and are expected to reopen in phases, with completion anticipated by 30 November.
Maynier said the restoration of roads, bridges and visitor facilities was important for tourism and the day-to-day functioning of the park.
“Reliable roads, bridges and visitor facilities are essential to the functioning of a national park. They enable visitors to travel safely but they also support ranger movement, scientific work, emergency response and the daily management of the park,” he said.
The minister called on the tourism industry, financial institutions, infrastructure specialists, development partners and other private-sector stakeholders to work with SANParks on climate-resilient infrastructure.
“Government and SANParks retain responsibility for the public mandate and the accountable management of national park infrastructure. However, the scale of climate risk requires us to mobilise wider expertise, innovation and investment.”
He said Kruger could serve as a testing ground for infrastructure solutions that could eventually be applied elsewhere in South Africa's national parks.
The recovery programme is continuing, with Maynier saying visitor safety, operational continuity, responsible expenditure and transparent reporting remained priorities.
The infrastructure handovers coincided with the start of the 21st annual SA National Parks Week, which runs from 7 to 13 September.
The initiative allows South African day visitors free access to participating national parks during designated periods.
In Kruger, West Coast and Augrabies Falls national parks, free access applies from Monday, 7 September to Friday, 11 September, excluding the weekend.
Free access is for day entry only and does not include accommodation, guided activities, game drives or other paid tourism products.
Namaqua National Park, the Boulders Penguin Colony section of Table Mountain National Park and the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway are excluded from the initiative.
Maynier encouraged South Africans, particularly first-time visitors, families, young people and communities living near national parks, to make use of the opportunity.
“Our national parks are national assets and should be experienced and valued by South Africans from all walks of life. SA National Parks Week is an invitation to South Africans to connect with the country’s extraordinary natural and cultural heritage,” he said.