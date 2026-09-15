Kruger National Park hero Mpho Mudau relives the day the floods came

At around 8am, the rising water swept through the camp, with the Letaba River breaking its banks.

As head of the evacuation team, Mudau compiled a guest and staff list – assigning roles to her team — ensuring “nobody was in danger”.

“We had to act very fast — no time for anxiety or anything like that.

“Saving lives was all we cared about, making sure that everyone was safe and out of danger. We realised that anything else was replaceable but not life,” she said.

On what drove her passion to save lives during the crisis, Mudau said: “Something in me said I needed to make sure that everyone was safe, with no loss of life reported.”

Drawing from her experience in dealing with floods, which hit Shingwedzi Rest Camp, a rustic, mid-sized rest camp in the northern part of the Kruger National Park, near the Punda Maria and Phalaborwa gates, Mudau said she knew “what to do during a crisis”.

“What made the evacuation easy was that the floods happened during the day, not at night. We were able to see how the river was flowing, the strength of the water and who was where and at what time.”

SANParks has lauded her for her bravery,

Amid adverse climate change-driven global weather patterns, Mudau is confident about the Kruger National Park dealing with disasters.

“In the park we stay ready for any type of disaster — fire or rain. We hold monthly and quarterly meetings with our fire teams, knowing exactly what to do. We stage dry-runs to see how much we act in case disasters strike. With the right equipment, also relying on the strength and the knowledge of our well-trained staff, we are ready to deal with whatever crisis,” she said.

As part of its recovery programme after the destructive floods in the Kruger National Park, SANParks has been hard at work to restore the infrastructure.

This has culminated in Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Minister David Maynier, handing over reconstructed culverts on the H4-1 route between Skukuza and Lower Sabie.