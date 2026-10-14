Gupta-linked mine executives convicted of over R107.5m rehabilitation funds

Two company directors and three companies linked to the Gupta-era acquisition of the Optimum and Koornfontein coal mines have been convicted of fraud and money laundering involving R107.5 million taken from trusts intended to rehabilitate the mines, raising questions about whether communities will be left to bear the cost of environmental damage.

On Friday, the Gauteng high court convicted Ronica Ragavan, Pushpaveni Ugeshni Govender, Optimum Coal Mine, Koornfontein Mines and Tegeta Exploration and Resources on four counts relating to the unlawful use of the funds.

The money was meant to fund the rehabilitation of the mined land but was used for other purposes, including payments to mining contractors and the provision of security for a loan.

The convictions highlight wider concerns about mine rehabilitation in South Africa, where inadequate financial provision risks leaving the state and communities to pay for environmental degradation.

A recent report, No More Ghost Towns, released in May by the Centre for Environmental Rights estimates that South Africa has about 6 100 abandoned and derelict mines. In Mpumalanga, fewer than six mine closure certificates were issued between 2011 and 2016, none for coal.

The research identifies persistent failures in mine rehabilitation, including reliance on bank and insurance guarantees rather than ring-fenced cash or trust funds, gaps in regulation and a lack of transparency around rehabilitation funding.

Dimakatso Sefatsa, an attorney in the CER’s mining programme, said setting money aside for rehabilitation did not, on its own, ensure that it would remain protected and available for its intended purpose.

“Funds can be diverted through unauthorised payments or placed at risk by being pledged as security for loans,” she said.

“The Optimum and Koornfontein case therefore raises serious concerns about who controls rehabilitation funds, how transactions are authorised and whether regulators and financial institutions adequately verify the purpose and legality of those transactions.”

The CER has advocated for a shift away from reliance on guarantees towards ring-fenced rehabilitation trust funds or direct deposits to reduce the risk of public liability when guarantors fail.

“However, this case shows that changing the financial mechanism is not enough,” Sefatsa said. “Trust funds and direct deposits must themselves be protected by effective controls, independent oversight and transparent reporting.”

Sefatsa said safeguards included reviews of financial provision, trustees’ duties and regulatory intervention. The model trust deed also prohibited encumbering trust assets without the minister’s prior written approval.

But she cautioned that these safeguards were inadequate in practice without consistent monitoring and enforcement. Prosecution after funds had been misused could not replace measures to prevent their diversion.

Communities should have access to trust balances, withdrawals, rehabilitation expenditure and independent verification of completed work, Sefatsa said.

How the funds were used On Friday, Judge Mudunwazi Makamu convicted Ragavan, Govender, Optimum Coal Mine and Tegeta Exploration and Resources of fraud and money laundering involving R7.5 million from the Optimum Mine Rehabilitation Trust, according to Henry Mamothame, spokesperson for the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac).

Ragavan, Govender, Koornfontein Mines and Tegeta were convicted of the same offences involving R100 million from the Koornfontein Rehabilitation Trust.

Ragavan was a director of Koornfontein Mines and Tegeta at the time of the offences, while Govender was a director of Optimum Coal Mine and became a trustee of both rehabilitation trusts on 26 April 2016.

The former deputy director-general of the then-department of mineral resources, Maleatlana Joel Raphela, was found not guilty on all counts against him.

The offences contravened regulations under the National Environmental Management Act requiring mining-right holders to set aside funds for rehabilitation and ensure the money remains available for that purpose.

During the trial, the state outlined how Tegeta acquired Optimum Coal Mine and Koornfontein Mines from Glencore in a sale implemented on 8 April 2016. Control of the two rehabilitation trusts passed with the mines.

On 1 February 2016, the Optimum trust held about R1.44 billion and the Koornfontein trust R278.5 million.

In the Optimum case, R7.5 million was transferred from the trust’s Standard Bank account to an Optimum Coal Mine account on 23 May 2016. Ragavan and Govender signed the transfer request.

The state argued that the bank had been falsely informed that the transfer was authorised and that the money would fund rehabilitation.

The R7.5 million was combined with R9.5 million from Tegeta and ultimately formed part of a R26.4 million payment to mining contractor Klipbank Mining for underground mining carried out in April 2016. Rehabilitation work was done using the funds, but the money was never repaid to the trust.