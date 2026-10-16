Civil society challenges Ramokgopa’s 5GW gas procurement plan

Civil society organisations have criticised the government’s plan to procure 5 000 megawatts of gas-powered electricity , warning that it risks locking South Africa into expensive fossil fuel infrastructure while excluding new wind and solar from the first procurement round under the Integrated Resource Plan 2025 (IRP 2025).

On 7 October, Electricity and Energy Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa confirmed the proposed procurement of 4 600MW of battery storage and 5 000MW of gas-to-power under the first section 34 determination of the IRP 2025.

Ramokgopa said the combined 9 600MW allocation was intended to address the electricity system’s immediate need for storage, flexibility and dispatchable supply.

“The first determination will make no provision for new wind or solar capacity,” the minister said in a statement. “A subsequent determination will address these technologies, including hybrid projects coupled with energy storage and longer-term pumped storage development.”

But in a joint statement, the civil society groups questioned why the first round made no provision for new wind and solar, warning that the gas procurement could expose electricity users to volatile international prices and commit the country to costly fossil fuel infrastructure.

The civil society organisations include Fossil Free South Africa, 350.org , Project 90 by 2030, the South African Faith Communities Environment Institute, the Green Connection and the Centre for Environmental Rights.

Jo-Anne Smetherham, of Fossil Free South Africa, said large gas projects would cost more than renewable energy combined with storage as a source of bulk electricity.

“Electricity is an economic enabler, so the government should be prioritising affordable, cleaner electricity that enables people to create additional livelihoods,” she said.

Ramokgopa said batteries could absorb electricity that would otherwise be curtailed and release it during evening peaks or other periods of high demand. Gas-fired power, meanwhile, would provide electricity when renewable output falls or demand rises.

The proposed gas procurement would also take into account fuel availability, delivered gas prices, port and pipeline infrastructure, grid connections and commissioning schedules, according to the minister’s statement.

But the organisations warned that imported liquefied natural gas would expose South African electricity users to fluctuations in international prices, shipping costs and the exchange rate.

Ferron Pedro, the senior energy campaigner of 350.org South Africa, said the country was paying for the costly failures of the Medupi and Kusile coal-fired power stations, which ran billions of rand over budget.

“Now, rather than investing in affordable renewable energy, battery storage and a stronger grid, government wants to lock us into expensive imported gas — exposing all of us to rising international gas prices and further climate disaster,” Pedro said.

The groups also disputed the description of gas as a clean transition fuel, pointing to methane , its main component. Methane is a potent greenhouse gas, with a much greater warming effect than carbon dioxide over the first 20 years after it is released.