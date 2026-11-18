Johannesburg residents will face tighter water restrictions and higher water tariffs from next month as the city seeks to cut consumption by 200 million litres a day, joining Tshwane in escalating measures to ease pressure on Gauteng’s bulk water supply system.

Level 2 water restrictions will take effect across Johannesburg on 21 November, prohibiting the use of municipal drinking water to irrigate gardens, lawns, parks and public spaces, as well as to hose down driveways, paved areas and sidewalks.

The restrictions, announced in a public notice issued by Johannesburg Water on Wednesday, follow a call by the Gauteng department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs for Gauteng municipalities to assess their water supply and demand conditions and implement Level 2 restrictions.

The utility said that high demand was placing pressure on the available treated bulk water supply from Rand Water , affecting the ability of reservoirs and towers to maintain sufficient storage and recover following supply interruptions.

Its assessment identified the need to reduce demand by 200 million litres a day to support a more stable and sustainable water supply.

But the restrictions are only part of the measures being introduced. The approved Level 2 water restriction tariffs for 2026/27 will come into effect on 1 December, 10 days after the restrictions themselves begin.

For conventionally metered dwelling units and multi-dwelling units, the first six kilolitres are charged at R7.80 a kilolitre. It rises to R37.48 for consumption above six to 10 kilolitres, R41.51 above 10 to 15 kilolitres, and R59.82 above 15 to 20 kilolitres. A kilolitre is 1000 litres.

Consumption above 20 kilolitres will attract progressively higher rates, reaching R83.57 a kilolitre for the 20 to 30 kilolitre band, R90.60 for 30 to 40 kilolitres, R128.72 for 40 to 50 kilolitres and R165.41 above 50 kilolitres. The charges vary according to property, meter type and customer category.

Johannesburg Water will also introduce flow-management measures aimed at reducing supply volumes by 20% in deemed-consumption and prepaid-meter areas. Similar interventions could be introduced in other high-consumption areas if the restrictions fail to achieve the required demand reduction.

The utility said safeguards would be put in place to maintain access to at least a basic water supply for households, provide advance notice of planned interruptions and arrange alternative water supplies where interruptions exceed 24 hours.

The restrictions will remain in place until withdrawn by a further public notice.

Johannesburg Water urged households to repair leaking taps, toilets and pipes, take shorter showers, use buckets rather than hosepipes to wash vehicles and avoid filling or topping up swimming pools with municipal drinking water.

It encouraged consumers to reuse suitable greywater for non-drinking purposes, run washing machines and dishwashers only with full loads and report leaks and burst pipes.

The restrictions also place obligations on the city. Municipal departments and entities must stop irrigating parks, public spaces and gardens with drinking water, while the Johannesburg Roads Agency and its contractors must use treated effluent rather than drinking water for road construction.

Johannesburg Water and its contractors must also use treated effluent for jetting activities, sourced from the city's six wastewater treatment works, subject to operational and safety requirements.

The city acknowledged the difficulties experienced by communities already affected by unreliable water supplies , saying reduced consumption, leak repairs and operational interventions were essential to stabilising the system.

Tshwane already under Level 2 restrictions Tshwane has already implemented Level 2 water restrictions, with the city also under pressure to reduce its consumption by about 200 million litres to prevent and mitigate the potential collapse of the Rand Water system .

It said increasing consumption was placing significant pressure on the available bulk water supply from Rand Water.

“The El Nino (extreme weather condition, with abnormal heat wave) weather phenomenon has resulted in the high rate of water consumption and has led to Rand Water’s strategic bulk storage capacity to significantly dwindle.”

Since September 2026, Tshwane has registered a week-on-week high water consumption from its Rand Water supply meters and has exceeded its permanent license target by 34% and its temporary license target by 19%,” it said.

The restrictions also trigger higher water tariffs, with the approved 2026/27 Level 2 residential tariff schedule applying to consumers on Scales A, B and C.

Tshwane provides the first nine kilolitres of water free. Consumption between 10 and 18 kilolitres is charged at R43.20 a kilolitre, rising to R72.66 between 19 and 30 kilolitres, R89.72 between 31 and 42 kilolitres and R108.01 between 43 and 60 kilolitres. Consumption above 60 kilolitres is charged at the applicable approved tariff.

Qualifying indigent households continue to receive 12 kilolitres of free basic water a month.

A network access charge of R203.70 per 30-day billing period also applies where prescribed, although properties valued at R250 000 or less and officially registered indigent customers qualify for the applicable exemption.

The different tariff structures mean that the financial impact will vary between the two cities. Tshwane offers a more generous initial free-water allowance, while Johannesburg's upper consumption bands carry higher per-kilolitre charges.

However, the network access charge and differences in billing categories must also be considered when comparing households' actual bills.

Tshwane's restrictions will initially remain in place for 30 days, after which the city will review them against prevailing supply and demand conditions.

Western Cape takes precautionary action On Monday, Water and Sanitation minister Pemmy Majodina announced reductions of 7% in domestic and industrial water allocations and 15% in irrigation allocations in the Western Cape.

These are reductions in the volumes allocated to users, rather than new household tariff increases.

The reductions follow below-average winter rainfall and concerns about the potential impact of a strong to extreme El Niño event on rainfall, temperatures and dam inflows.

The six dams making up the Western Cape Water Supply System stood at 72.5% of capacity on 2 November, compared with 84.4% at the same time last year.

Cape Town's restrictions will ask residents, businesses and visitors to reduce consumption by at least 10%, with a daily consumption guideline of 85 litres per person.