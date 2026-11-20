Satellite imagery also found more than 50% more utility-scale solar capacity across Africa than was recorded. Even after accounting for this undercount, however, a gap of almost 30GW remained.

The market is changing as smaller systems become a major driver of growth. A decade ago, solar PV capacity was almost exclusively made up of utility-scale projects in more mature markets such as Egypt and South Africa.

Large projects continue to serve industrial consumers, hydrogen developments and major mining operations, while Algeria, Kenya, Nigeria and Senegal each added more than 1GW of capacity in 2025, the report says. African solar panel exports also rose to almost 6GW last year, equivalent to about 22% of imported volumes.

In the IEA’s Stated Policies Scenario, installed solar PV capacity in Africa is projected to increase sixfold over the next decade. Solar could account for almost 40% of installed electricity capacity by 2035, although it is projected to provide less than 20% of electricity generation.

The report cautions that investment in grids, storage and system flexibility, as well as the development of grid codes and monitoring capabilities, has not kept pace with solar deployment in some regions.

Much of the projected growth is also expected to serve rising demand from existing electricity users rather than connect people who have no access.Most small household systems are below 10 watt-peak and can support little more than lighting and phone charging.

The IEA report says targeted efforts could build on this foundation to extend higher levels of electricity access and ensure that the solar boom contributes to progress towards universal access.

Africa’s electricity demand has increased by 25% since 2015 and is projected to rise by a further 50% by 2035 in the Stated Policies Scenario, as access expands, appliance use increases and industrialisation, telecommunications and digital infrastructure grow.

The number of people gaining electricity access each year is projected to rise from 24 million in 2025 to 40 million before 2030. Universal access could be within reach by 2035 if countries replicate the fastest rates of expansion achieved historically, under a separate scenario.

Falling costs are opening up opportunities for electric vehicles, reverse-osmosis desalination and other technologies, although high upfront costs remain a barrier. Africa’s electric vehicle fleet grew from about 4 000 vehicles in 2020 to 150 000 in 2025, led by Ethiopia and other East African countries.

Two and three-wheelers accounted for 70% of the growth. Desalination is set to become second only to cooling needs as a source of electricity demand growth in North Africa.

Despite these opportunities, annual energy investment on the continent is projected to increase by 11% in 2026 to about $110 billion (R2 trillion), but the IEA report says this remains insufficient to meet the continent’s energy access and development ambitions.

Investment is also skewed towards fossil fuel production and export infrastructure rather than domestic power systems, grids and clean energy deployment. Weak electricity networks, limited storage and the high cost of capital further constrain the ability to make effective use of renewable power.

The report says fossil fuels will remain a significant part of Africa’s energy mix. In the Stated Policies Scenario, they account for more than half of the continent’s total energy demand in 2035, while traditional biomass, mostly wood and charcoal, remains a major source of energy.

Natural gas, the largest source of electricity generation in Africa, is projected to see power sector use increase by about 20% by 2035, largely in North Africa, where it helps balance the growth in solar generation.

Oil demand is also expected to increase, particularly in transport, although electrification is beginning to temper consumption.

African oil production is projected to decline by 10% over the next decade, while natural gas production increases by 5%.

Sub-Saharan Africa’s share of continental gas output is expected to overtake that of North Africa shortly after 2035. Emerging producers including Mozambique, Namibia, Senegal and Uganda are attracting investment, although much of it is directed towards export-oriented projects.

The distinction between producing energy and making it available domestically remains important for a continent where access is still a major development challenge.

Nigeria’s 700 000 barrel-a-day Dangote refinery, for example, has helped reduce dependence on imported petroleum products during the crisis, although regulatory and operational difficulties persist. Its output has also supported Europe’s jet-fuel supply.

The IEA’s analysis points to the competing demands shaping Africa’s energy future: countries are seeking to develop domestic oil and gas resources while expanding renewable electricity and improving energy access.

How investment is divided between export infrastructure and domestic energy systems will be important in determining whether the continent’s resources translate into broader development benefits.

At COP31, the Turkish presidency is promoting a voluntary 35-by-35 Global Electrification Pledge, which aims to increase electricity’s share of global final energy consumption to 35% by 2035.

An electrification delivery package presented at the summit on Thursday brings together initiatives to expand electricity access, strengthen grids and mobilise finance for clean power. In Sierra Leone, a programme has a further 30 000 connections in the pipeline by 2028, expected to reach more than 200 000 people.

For Africa, electrification offers an opportunity to reduce dependence on imported fuels, expand energy access and support economic development.