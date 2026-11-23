The COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Türkiye, collapsed without an overarching agreement after governments failed to bridge deep divisions over the transition away from fossil fuels, climate finance and the response to the projected overshoot of the Paris Agreement’s 1.5°C temperature goal.

Negotiations continued for almost 50 hours beyond the scheduled close, as the Turkish and Australian presidencies tried to secure agreement on two proposed cover decisions, collectively referred to as the Antalya Pact.

But parties could not reach consensus on a text intended to provide political direction on the implementation of the Paris Agreement and the accelerating climate crisis.

At the centre of the dispute was whether the decisions should explicitly reaffirm the commitment made at COP28 in Dubai to transition away from fossil fuels.

Disagreement also centred on references to carbon capture, use and storage, with opponents warning that the technology could be used to justify continued fossil fuel production.

The latest draft acknowledged that global temperatures were projected to overshoot 1.5°C and the need to limit the magnitude and duration of that overshoot. But it did not explicitly mention fossil fuels, while retaining references to carbon capture, utilisation and storage.

The European Union, Panama, the Marshall Islands and other countries objected to the text. Without consensus, neither cover decision was adopted and the proposed Antalya Pact has no standing.

The failure leaves countries without a collective political statement reaffirming the need to limit warming to 1.5°C or setting out calls to accelerate action on issues including electrification, methane emissions, forest protection, ocean-climate action and adaptation finance.

UN secretary-general António Guterres said he was deeply disappointed that countries had failed to agree on an overarching outcome, warning that the window to limit overshooting of 1.5°C was rapidly closing.

“The climate crisis will not wait for governments to find common ground. Neither can we,” he said, urging countries to accelerate the transition from fossil fuels and put “dates and dollars” behind commitments to increase adaptation finance.

“We stopped a bad deal that favours fossil fuels, but leaving without a deal is still a failure for communities on the climate frontlines,” said Jasper Inventor, the head of Greenpeace’s COP31 delegation.

Parties, however, adopted a number of decisions on separate agenda items, although they remained divided on several important areas of climate action.

For African countries, the lack of clarity on adaptation finance was a significant shortcoming. At COP30, countries committed to tripling adaptation finance by 2035, but parties at Antalya failed to agree on a baseline or a clear way to track progress towards that goal.

The commitment remains, but the failure to agree on the cover decision left the proposed political roadmap without endorsement.