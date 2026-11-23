The COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Türkiye, collapsed without an overarching agreement after governments failed to bridge deep divisions over the transition away from fossil fuels, climate finance and the response to the projected overshoot of the Paris Agreement’s 1.5°C temperature goal.
Negotiations continued for almost 50 hours beyond the scheduled close, as the Turkish and Australian presidencies tried to secure agreement on two proposed cover decisions, collectively referred to as the Antalya Pact.
But parties could not reach consensus on a text intended to provide political direction on the implementation of the Paris Agreement and the accelerating climate crisis.
At the centre of the dispute was whether the decisions should explicitly reaffirm the commitment made at COP28 in Dubai to transition away from fossil fuels.
Disagreement also centred on references to carbon capture, use and storage, with opponents warning that the technology could be used to justify continued fossil fuel production.
The latest draft acknowledged that global temperatures were projected to overshoot 1.5°C and the need to limit the magnitude and duration of that overshoot. But it did not explicitly mention fossil fuels, while retaining references to carbon capture, utilisation and storage.
The European Union, Panama, the Marshall Islands and other countries objected to the text. Without consensus, neither cover decision was adopted and the proposed Antalya Pact has no standing.
The failure leaves countries without a collective political statement reaffirming the need to limit warming to 1.5°C or setting out calls to accelerate action on issues including electrification, methane emissions, forest protection, ocean-climate action and adaptation finance.
UN secretary-general António Guterres said he was deeply disappointed that countries had failed to agree on an overarching outcome, warning that the window to limit overshooting of 1.5°C was rapidly closing.
“The climate crisis will not wait for governments to find common ground. Neither can we,” he said, urging countries to accelerate the transition from fossil fuels and put “dates and dollars” behind commitments to increase adaptation finance.
“We stopped a bad deal that favours fossil fuels, but leaving without a deal is still a failure for communities on the climate frontlines,” said Jasper Inventor, the head of Greenpeace’s COP31 delegation.
Parties, however, adopted a number of decisions on separate agenda items, although they remained divided on several important areas of climate action.
For African countries, the lack of clarity on adaptation finance was a significant shortcoming. At COP30, countries committed to tripling adaptation finance by 2035, but parties at Antalya failed to agree on a baseline or a clear way to track progress towards that goal.
The commitment remains, but the failure to agree on the cover decision left the proposed political roadmap without endorsement.
Ghanaian minister Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, speaking on behalf of the African Group of Negotiators, criticised the proposed cover decision for failing to provide a clear baseline for adaptation finance and for its generic treatment of just transition.
“On just transition, a single generic sentence does not reflect African development realities and no work programme backs it. These are not small gaps,” she said.
“For millions of children, youth, women and men in communities already facing floods, droughts and food insecurity, a commitment without a baseline cannot be called finance.”
Parties adopted a separate decision on the Global Goal on Adaptation, including agreement on a technical task force that will take forward work on the 59 Belém Adaptation Indicators.
The World Resources Institute’s president and chief executive, Ani Dasgupta, described the outcome as a failure of political leadership rather than of the Paris Agreement.
“The hollow outcome at COP31 was a failure of political leadership, not a failure of the Paris Agreement,” he said. “At a time when the science could not be clearer, it is indefensible that countries could not agree on even mentioning fossil fuels, the primary driver of climate change.”
There was also progress on just transition, although important questions remain unresolved. Parties agreed to extend the UAE Just Transition Work Programme until November 2029, with changes intended to strengthen its work and the links between its dialogues and ministerial roundtables.
They also agreed to pursue the operationalisation of a separate Just Transition Mechanism through a phased approach. But they did not agree on its functions, governance and operational arrangements. The subsidiary bodies will work towards a draft decision at their June 2027 meeting, for consideration at the next climate summit.
Parties adopted a decision on the climate finance work programme but could not agree on its scope. They failed to adopt decisions extending the Mitigation Work Programme and on the forum dealing with the impact of response measures, leaving both matters for further discussion.
The failure to agree on the cover decision also meant there was no collective political endorsement of its proposed calls for stronger action on forests, oceans and ecosystem restoration. Nature-based approaches to adaptation had featured in the draft but did not secure backing through an overarching agreement.
For nature organisations, this was a setback, particularly for proposals linking ecosystem restoration, climate resilience and water security. Cinthia Soto of Wetlands International said protecting ecosystems was essential to building resilience.
“We cannot deliver climate resilience without protecting and restoring the ecosystems that sustain our water systems,” she said.
The focus now shifts to COP32, which will be hosted by Ethiopia in 2027. The summit will take place against the backdrop of continuing disputes over climate finance and the fossil fuel transition, as well as preparations for the second global stocktake and the next round of national climate commitments.
Sandeep Sengupta of the International Union for Conservation of Nature said the African summit would be an opportunity to put adaptation and the role of ecosystems at the centre of climate action, particularly for countries facing severe climate impacts.