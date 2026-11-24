Climate solutions intended to protect informal settlements risk deepening inequalities when residents are excluded from decisions about their design and implementation, University of Cape Town (UCT) researchers have warned.

Nature-based solutions (NbS), which include restoring wetlands, creating urban food gardens and improving natural drainage systems, are increasingly promoted as ways of helping communities adapt to climate change while protecting biodiversity.

But in a comment piece published in Nature Communications, Dr Petra Holden and professor Gina Ziervogel of UCT’s African Climate and Development Initiative (ACDI) argue that such projects often overlook residents’ experiences and priorities, while giving greater weight to the views of planners, engineers and environmental experts.

“Many projects framed as co-design initiatives begin with predetermined ideas and priorities that originate outside informal settlements rather than from those who live within them,” the researchers write.

The research forms part of the authors’ work through the Tuwe Pamoja project , which means “Let’s be together” in Swahili.

Running from May 2024 to December 2026, the project brings together researchers and community partners in four African cities — Accra, Cape Town, Lusaka and Nairobi — to examine how nature-based solutions can help informal settlements respond to climate risks.

Coordinated by the ACDI, it aims to ensure that the experiences and priorities of residents, particularly those often marginalised in planning processes, shape the design and implementation of these interventions.

Their example of an informal settlement in Khayelitsha illustrates the competing needs that need to be considered when planning environmental interventions. “Many informal dwellings are located along river and wetland edges, where they are frequently exposed to flooding,” the authors write.

“This reflects trade-offs residents have made given the limited space in the settlement, including having to bear the risk of flooding in exchange for having a place to live.”

There are opportunities to restore rivers and wetlands, establish food gardens and recreational spaces, rehabilitate ponds to hold excess rainwater and introduce small-scale drainage systems. But different groups might have competing ideas about what should take priority.

“An ecologist might favour full ecological restoration, while an engineer might turn to hard channels and conventional drainage infrastructure. Some residents might opt for urban food gardens and recreational areas, while others might be more concerned with NbS to facilitate improved drainage,” the researchers write.

These competing priorities need to be openly discussed, they argue, particularly when decisions about land use could affect people’s homes and livelihoods.

In some cases, municipalities may want to create space for retention ponds, wetlands or drainage channels, potentially requiring homes to be relocated. “Without the inclusion of residents’ lived experiences and priorities, these tensions often remain invisible, while the preferences of more powerful actors can become privileged in decision-making.”

The researchers warn that consultation alone does not guarantee that residents have any meaningful influence over such decisions.

“Without the inclusion of residents’ lived experiences and priorities, these tensions often remain invisible, while the preferences of more powerful actors can become privileged in decision-making.

“Unless we confront underlying power imbalances and bring in local voices and priorities, technocratic perspectives will continue to shape climate adaptation at the direct expense of vulnerable communities,” said Ziervogel, the director of the initiative.

The authors propose three ways to make nature-based solutions fairer.

The first is to ensure that the benefits and costs of projects are shared fairly, taking account of competing claims over land and water.

The second is to build lasting partnerships between residents, government, researchers and civil society organisations, rather than relying on short-term consultation exercises.

This requires time and funding to build trust, bring different groups together, resolve disagreements and give residents a genuine role in decisions. The researchers argue that funding should cover these processes, rather than being directed towards only the physical infrastructure or environmental restoration.

Their third recommendation is to recognise that people understand and value nature in different ways. Scientific and technical expertise needs to be considered alongside residents' everyday experiences, knowledge and relationships with their natural surroundings.