Dim the lights, open the popcorn and let Charles Leonard play you his favourite songs about movies and actors on this mixtape, with tracks dedicated to celluloid heroes, villains, aliens, vampires, lovers, fighters and sex bombs
Title: Ampersand Mixtape 9: Celluloid Heroes
Host: Charles Leonard
Illustrator: Anastasya Eliseeva
Production: Reframe
With the support of: The French Institute of South Africa
Songs:
- Jean Knight – Mr Big Stuff
- Miles Davis – Générique
- Cinematic Orchestra – Man with a Movie Camera
- Pogues – Down All the Days
- Kinks – Celluloid Heroes
- Bauhaus – Bela Lugosi’s Dead
- Mdou Moctar – Tahoultine
- Roxy Music – 2HB
- Georgie Fame – The Ballad of Bonnie and Clyde
- Brigitte Bardot and Serge Gainsbourg – Bonnie et Clyde
- Big Audio Dynamite – E=MC2
- Cornershop – Brimful of Asha
- The 5.6.7.8s – I Walk Like Jayne Mansfield
- Gorillaz – Dirty Harry
- Bread – Aubrey
- Carpenters – Goodbye to Love
- Donna Summer – I feel love
- Trammps – Disco Inferno
- Stone Roses – Fools Gold
- Steely Dan – Peg
- The Upsetters – Return To Django
- Massive Attack – Safe from Harm
- Nas – The World Is Yours
- Air – Cosmic Club (Le Voyage Dans La Lune)
- David Essex – Rock On
- Andre 3000 – I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a ‘Rap’ Album but This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time