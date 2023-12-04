Careers & Tenders
/ 4 December 2023

Ampersand Mixtape 9: Celluloid Heroes

By

Dim the lights, open the popcorn and let Charles Leonard play you his favourite songs about movies and actors on this mixtape, with tracks dedicated to celluloid heroes, villains, aliens, vampires, lovers, fighters and sex bombs

Title: Ampersand Mixtape 9: Celluloid Heroes

Host: Charles Leonard

Illustrator: Anastasya Eliseeva

Production: Reframe

With the support of: The French Institute of South Africa

Songs:

  1. Jean Knight – Mr Big Stuff
  2. Miles Davis – Générique
  3. Cinematic Orchestra – Man with a Movie Camera
  4. Pogues – Down All the Days
  5. Kinks – Celluloid Heroes
  6. Bauhaus – Bela Lugosi’s Dead
  7. Mdou Moctar – Tahoultine
  8. Roxy Music – 2HB
  9. Georgie Fame – The Ballad of Bonnie and Clyde
  10. Brigitte Bardot and Serge Gainsbourg – Bonnie et Clyde
  11. Big Audio Dynamite – E=MC2
  12. Cornershop – Brimful of Asha
  13. The 5.6.7.8s – I Walk Like Jayne Mansfield
  14. Gorillaz – Dirty Harry
  15. Bread – Aubrey
  16. Carpenters – Goodbye to Love
  17. Donna Summer – I feel love
  18. Trammps – Disco Inferno
  19. Stone Roses – Fools Gold
  20. Steely Dan – Peg
  21. The Upsetters – Return To Django
  22. Massive Attack – Safe from Harm
  23. Nas – The World Is Yours
  24. Air – Cosmic Club (Le Voyage Dans La Lune)
  25. David Essex – Rock On
  26. Andre 3000 – I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a ‘Rap’ Album but This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time
