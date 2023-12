The recent floods damaged these crops more than wheat and canola. Notably, there are reportedly quality issues in barley, and the extent of it will be clear in the coming weeks. (Mike Hutchings/Reuters)

This content is restricted to registered users and subscribers.

Get your free account

The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience, please register your free account now. Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member. Register Registration enables: - M&G newsletters access

- notifications

- the best possible experience Already registered?

login here Want to subscribe and get even more benefits?

subscription offers

The expected wheat crop is above the 10-year average harvest but estimates for barley and oats are lower than the Crop Estimates Committee forecasts