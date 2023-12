Stop killing us: Five times as many South African women are killed by intimate partners than the global average; women with disabilities are 10 times more vulnerable. Photo Sharon Seretlo/Getty Images

This content is restricted to registered users and subscribers.

Get Your Free Account

The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience. Please register your free account now. Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member. Register Registration enables: - M&G newsletters access

- notifications

- the best possible experience Already registered?

Login here Want to subscribe and get even more benefits?

Explore our subscription offers

We must recognise the intersectional issues that different communities face if we are to address gender-based violence adequately