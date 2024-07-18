Addressing the double burden of malnutrition in South Africa during Mandela Month

Children who are too short for their age are likely to reach less than half of their full potential, if they are lucky.

Mandela Month is a time to reflect on the values that Nelson Mandela stood for, such as unity, compassion and the fight against poverty and hunger.

But during this month, we must also confront the “double burden” of malnutrition, which is as prevalent in South Africa as it is in all poorer, developing economies.

The World Health Organisation explains that the malnutrition “double burden” is the co-existence of the seemingly opposites of undernutrition on the one hand and obesity on the other. Chronic or recurrent undernutrition is the cause of stunting (low height-for-age), wasting (low weight-for-height) and cognitive impairment.

Not only do both of these conditions co-exist in highly malnourished societies, but there is also a causal relationship between the two. Undernutrition early in life — even in utero — can cause, later in life, obesity and related noncommunicable diseases such as diabetes, strokes and heart disease.

In South Africa, 27% of children up to the age of five suffer from undernutrition.

As a result, the cognitive damage prevents a significant percentage of them from ever reaching their full potential, to the extent that they will never be fully productive contributors to the economy.

In a country where there is enough nutritious food for all, this is unforgivable.

We must remember that sections 27 and 28 of our Bill of Rights express the right of all South Africans to have enough food and all our children to have enough nutrition.

With 27% of our young children suffering from the serious effects of undernutrition, and about 20 million South Africans on a spectrum of severe food vulnerability, one wonders how seriously our leaders have taken what is the most crucial of basic human rights.

According to Tracy Ledger, one of South Africa’s leading food economists, one of the basic causes of hunger and malnutrition in our country is the unaffordability of nutritious food. While the solutions to this situation are a matter for another time, it must be understood that the high cost of food is, apart from the early childhood conditions, a significant cause of obesity and its consequent noncommunicable diseases.

This is because nutritious food is by and large too expensive, forcing the poor to buy cheaper food, which is high in starch and sugar. This results in a severe lack of minerals, vitamins and micronutrients, which enable the body to produce enzymes, hormones and other substances, including iodine, vitamin A and iron, which are essential to healthy growth and development.

Nutritional interventions are critical in addressing both undernutrition and obesity.

These can take many forms, from providing immediate nutritional food relief to implementing long-term educational programmes promoting self-reliance in making the right food choices.

Successful nutritional programmes globally and locally, despite structural problems such as the cost of nutritious food, have shown that, with the right approach, significant strides in improving public health are possible. By raising awareness about the importance of balanced diets and teaching people how to make healthier food choices, we can empower individuals to take control of their own health.

Addressing the double burden of malnutrition is not just a health issue; it is a moral imperative.

As we honour Mandela’s legacy this month, we are presented with the opportunity to take concrete steps to fight hunger and promote nutrition in our communities. Businesses, groups and individuals can contribute by raising awareness about malnutrition, donating money and volunteering at food packing events.

Alan Browde is the chief executive and founder of SA Harvest, whose mission is to end hunger by rescuing good food that would otherwise go to waste. For more information and to participate in its latest initiative, the #BucketsofNutrition Challenge, visit www.saharvest.org