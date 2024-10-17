Implement a seven-year 2.5% tax on R25m net worth individuals

(Oupa Nkosi/ M&G)

Apartheid’s legacy of systemic racial discrimination has left an indelible mark on South African society.

The economic disenfranchisement of the black majority created vast wealth disparities, which persist to this day.

According to Statistics South Africa, the wealthiest 10% of the population owns more than 90% of the country’s wealth, while the poorest 60% holds just 7%. This stark inequality is not only a moral issue but also a significant impediment to economic growth and social stability.

Wealth taxes are not a novel concept; they have been employed by various countries to address inequality and generate public revenue. For instance, France, Spain and Norway have implemented wealth taxes with varying degrees of success.

These taxes target the wealthiest individuals, ensuring that those who have benefited the most from economic systems contribute a fair share to societal development.

In South Africa’s context, a wealth tax on individuals with a net worth of more than R25 million could raise R70 billion to R160 billion annually, equivalent to 1.5% to 3.5% of the GDP. These funds could be pivotal in addressing the country’s socio-economic problems, including high unemployment, poverty and crime rates.

Economic benefits of the wealth tax

Increasing GDP: Injecting substantial revenue into the economy through the “Kanelo plan” could stimulate economic growth. Investments in infrastructure, education and healthcare would create jobs, enhance productivity and improve living standards. As these sectors develop, the multiplier effect would further boost economic activity, leading to a higher GDP.

Reducing economic inequality: By redistributing wealth from the richest to the broader population, the wealth tax would help narrow the income and wealth gaps. This redistribution would empower marginalised communities, fostering social cohesion and stability.

Decreasing unemployment: Targeted investments in job creation programmes, particularly in sectors like renewable energy, technology and manufacturing, could significantly reduce the unemployment rate. By equipping the workforce with necessary skills and opportunities, the wealth tax could help integrate millions of South Africans into the formal economy.

Alleviating poverty and crime: Poverty is a root cause of crime in South Africa. By addressing the socio-economic conditions that drive criminal behaviour, the wealth tax could contribute to a safer and more secure society. Investment in education, healthcare, and social services would uplift communities, reducing the desperation that often leads to criminal activity.

Implementing the plan

The Kanelo plan, the Setswana word for “enough”, symbolises the nation’s collective resolve to say “enough” to inequality and injustice.

This initiative would be managed by a dedicated body comprising representatives from top multinational firms, civil society organisations, black-owned businesses and the government as stakeholders. Such a coalition would ensure transparency, accountability and the effective use of funds.

The success of the Covid-19 Solidarity Fund in South Africa demonstrates the potential of coordinated efforts in addressing national crises. The Kanelo plan could replicate this model, with rigorous oversight and clear objectives to maximise effect. The funds collected would be allocated to critical areas, including:

1. Education: Expanding access to quality education and vocational training programmes to equip young South Africans with the skills needed for the modern economy.

2. Healthcare: Improving healthcare infrastructure and services, particularly in underserved rural and urban areas, to enhance public health and productivity.

3. Infrastructure: Investing in essential infrastructure projects, such as transportation, water, and energy systems, to facilitate economic growth and development.

4. Small and medium enterprises: Providing financial support and resources to SMEs, particularly black-owned businesses, to foster entrepreneurship and economic diversification.

South Africa stands at a turning point. The successful implementation of a wealth tax could be the catalyst needed to transform the nation’s socio-economic landscape.

By addressing historical injustices and investing in the future, South Africa can build a more inclusive and prosperous society. The potential benefits of a wealth tax are manifold.

Beyond generating substantial revenue, it would signal a commitment to fairness and social justice. It would demonstrate that South Africa is willing to take bold steps to address its problems and build a brighter future for all its citizens.

This is the moment for South Africa to say “enough” and take decisive steps toward a brighter, more inclusive future.

Kanelo Pitso is an anti-corruption and compliance expert with experience across Africa, Europe, the Middle East and the Americas.