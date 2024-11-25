Why girls don’t use free services for HIV, contraception and dealing with abuse

The latest adolescent pregnancy data from Statistics South Africa shows that 90 037 girls aged 10 to 19 years gave birth from March 2021 to April 2022, across all provinces.

Hi, my name is Veronicca Ndhlovu. I am 17 and a grade 11 student.

I have a tight group of girls and we share all kinds of advice on life, love and our dreams. One of the girls is pregnant, she still comes to school, she didn’t use a condom or she didn’t have the contraceptive pill.

In life orientation they said that knowing your HIV status is important. I don’t want to get HIV. I am not having sex but all my friends are, and I kind of feel left out.

I wanted to prepare myself when my moment comes, so I went to the clinic a street away from my home to ask for options to prevent getting HIV and mostly to not get pregnant. I just needed info and I was so proud of myself. You’ve got this, Vero, I thought.

Well, the response was not what I expected.

The nurse asked me invasive, personal questions. “Why do you want those things? Are you sleeping around? Children like you should be in school, not here looking for things that don’t concern you.”

I felt judged, ashamed and unwelcome. I left with nothing. Thank goodness my mother got involved and we found a new clinic that was willing to help me. I just needed information.

That was 10 years ago.

But this is still the reality for many young people today.

I am now 28, married and lead a team of young professionals who provide sexual and reproductive health services to adolescent girls and young women with Shout-It-Now.

I was also recently appointed second deputy chairperson on the South African National Aids Council’s (Sanac’s) Health Professionals Civil Society Forum.

In these two positions I support, advocate for and develop policies and programmes that address the problems faced by young people in getting sexual reproductive health services in a non-judgmental and relatable environment, particularly preventative services that relate to unwanted pregnancy, HIV and abuse.

The tragedy is that teenage girls, and more particularly, girls growing up in impoverished circumstances, are at high risk of becoming pregnant and of contracting HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases (STIs). Young males are also at risk of HIV and STIs, but not to the same extent.

South Africa has the highest rate of teen pregnancy in the world. It has been estimated that in the 2022-23 financial year, 150 000 girls aged 10 to 19 had fallen pregnant – which means that at least 150 000 girls had unprotected sex. These young bodies are not even developed enough to carry a baby.

There are free services such as the HIV prevention pill, contraception and social services to discuss abuse specifically for the youth. Why are they not taking up these services? The harsh reality is often simply a result of girls being met with judgment, scrutiny and shame when seeking these services.

Youth-friendly spaces are an urgent necessity, as well as service providers who understand the lifestyles and struggles of the youth and can serve without judging.

Shout-It-Now recruits its staff from the communities they serve, with more than 75% of employees being under the age of 35. We provide various sexual and reproductive information programmes and biomedical services, regardless of a client’s lifestyle — our nurses, social workers and healthcare providers serve them without judgement.

Our peer ambassadors, who have been through our programmes and services, welcome our clients to our mobile clinics, and every day we endeavour to create a space for open conversations. Clients also have a choice of digital access to information, whether through our call centre or our social media platforms.

Sanac’s national strategic plan 2023-2028 aims to reduce barriers to getting health and social services and promotes a focus to reduce inequalities for all people living with HIV, TB, and STIs who are not benefiting from treatment and care services.

The Sanac agenda includes developing and delivering programmes and policies that are relevant and implementable on a wide scale in South Africa. In achieving Sanac’s plan, widespread prevention and treatment services and facilities that are accessible and youth-friendly must be provided and young health professionals who understand youth lifestyles should be employed.

This will only be possible through a collective effort from national, provincial and local government, NGOs and other health sector organisations and the public. We need to face the realities as shown in the statistics and shift stigma and gender norms, have a reality check and start having open conversations about sex and relationships instead of conforming to outdated, conservative beliefs.

The 16 days of activism against gender-based violence starts on 25 November. Young people need to recognise that their health is their most valuable asset, and that they need to make every effort to safeguard it, by seeking help and services, staying informed, asking questions and for support.

Veronicca Molefe is the Shout-It-Now district manager and second deputy chair of the South African National Aids Council.