Key sectors in South Africa: What to expect in 2025

It’s only February and key sectors in South Africa, including energy, finance, technology and manufacturing, are already experiencing significant shifts. These sectors will continue to evolve in response to economic, social and global trends.

International events, innovation and the push for sustainability will drive developments across industries, while ongoing problems, including policy shifts, infrastructure demands and economic pressures, will require flexibility and adaptability. Businesses will need to welcome and navigate these dynamics.

How AI will transform business

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) has the power to transform the way we live and work but we must explore these technologies inclusively and responsibly. We need to build trusted AI capabilities with embedded guardrails and guidance to help catch potential problems before they happen.

Salesforce, an American cloud-based software firm, operates in the world’s biggest companies, reaching billions of people through sales, service, marketing, commerce and IT technology, and serves industries that touch every facet of society. Everything we deploy, no matter how revolutionary, has to also offer mission-critical reliability.

“Generative AI introduces new and big ideas and the complexity lurking beneath the surface will likely challenge the most innovative companies for years to come. But there’s a simple idea connecting them all, and it’s a core Salesforce value — trust,” says Linda Saunders, salesforce director at Solutions Engineering Africa.

“The world must be given good reasons to trust these models at every level — trusting the content they create, trusting the things they say and trusting the platforms on which they run.

“If we can approach generative AI responsibly, there’s no doubt that these technologies have the potential to change the world,” she says.

Wealthtech trends for retirement future

A subset of fintech, wealthtech can best be understood as a grouping of technologies that specifically focus on wealth management and investment services. It aims to make these services more accessible, affordable and efficient.

As with any emerging technological field, wealthtech brings both opportunity and risk.

10X Investments chief executive Tobie van Heerden says the enhancements that wealthtech brings to individuals and providers alike are undoubtedly making investing easier and more convenient, both of which are critical in today’s customer-centric environment.

“As it continues to evolve, it will only become more powerful and useful. Robo and quant advisors will become more common as AI and machine learning become more sophisticated, while trends such as micro-investing and social investing will help make the investment space more personal and tangible. Those could all prove vital in improving the retirement investment landscape in particular,” explains Van Heerden.

“While it may be difficult to imagine now, given the widespread economic uncertainty at home and abroad, I believe that continuing advances like the ones outlined above will fundamentally alter the South African retirement picture.

“After all, despite the country’s very real challenges, the number of wealthy people who call South Africa home keeps growing. As the tools and products that made them wealthy become more freely available and accessible, many more South Africans will be able to use them and give themselves a really good shot at a comfortable retirement,” adds Van Heerden.

Opportunity for the mining sector

The mining sector in South Africa finds itself at a crucial juncture, as it must balance the robust global demand for minerals with the increasing demand for sustainable practices.

Yushanta Rungasammy, director and co-head of corporate and commercial at CMS South Africa, highlights the need for closer collaboration between the mining industry and government to enhance the sector’s contribution to the national economy. Reducing regulatory barriers is essential to unlocking investments that are stalled because of red tape.

“Integrating renewable energy solutions like solar and wind into mining operations is vital for reducing reliance on Eskom, improving efficiency, and ensuring compliance with [environmental, social and governance],” said Rungasammy.

The global push for renewable energy is increasing demand for minerals like lithium, platinum and cobalt, which presents opportunities for South Africa. But issues such as infrastructure limitations and the need for technological advancements remain. Embracing automation and AI-driven exploration can enhance productivity but significant investment in workforce skills is required.

The future of mining in South Africa also hinges on strong investment in green technologies and renewable energy. Experts emphasised that the mining industry must embrace these innovations, not only for environmental reasons, but also to secure its growth.

“The role of green technologies is key to unlocking long-term sustainable growth for the mining sector in Africa,” said Muzi Kubeka, director of banking and finance and project finance: energy and infrastructure at CMS South Africa. “We need to see more investment in renewable energy infrastructure, which will ultimately improve energy security and reduce the carbon footprint of the industry.”

In addition, the need for cross-border collaboration in Africa’s energy and mining sectors has been highlighted. With interconnected regional supply chains, companies can better address shared challenges such as energy access, infrastructure and investment.

Strengthening these collaborations will help unlock the full potential of Africa’s mineral wealth, positioning the continent as a leader in both mining and renewable energy. By working together, mining companies and governments can create a more sustainable, prosperous future for South Africa and the broader region.

Transformation of payments

The global payments landscape is undergoing rapid transformation. New technologies, coupled with the rising demand for seamless, secure and efficient transactions, have spurred on an exciting new era of innovation and growth.

Until recently, real-time payments have been used in Africa for cross-border mobile money payments but less so for traditional payments. We are seeing companies such as Mastercard investing in this area, as well as central banks in Africa putting focus on this.

“In 2025, we will see the continued acceleration of cashless payments across Africa. B2B payments in particular will also increase. Digital payments began between individuals but are now becoming commonplace for larger corporate transactions,” says Luke Kyohere, group chief product and innovation officer at Onafriq.

The proliferation of AI will continue to improve user experience and increase security in payments. To detect fraud, AI is used to track patterns and payment flows in real time. If unusual activity is detected, the technology can be used to flag, or even block, payments which could be fraudulent.

When it comes to user experience, we will see AI being used to improve the interface design of payment platforms. The technology will also increasingly be used for translation for international payments platforms.

A year of growth

In 2025, the bond origination sector in South Africa is expected to experience growth, driven by an improving economy. As consumer confidence rises, demand for home loans, particularly from first-time buyers, is likely to increase. Alongside this, refinancing and debt consolidation could rise, as homeowners look to take advantage of more favourable financial conditions.

“There will be a growing focus on affordable housing as the government and private sector invest in underserved areas, requiring bond originators to offer tailored solutions,” says Bradd Bendall, national head of sales at BetterBond.

Technology will continue to play a key role, streamlining applications and improving the loan approval process, while green home loans will gain traction as more buyers seek energy-efficient properties.

Looking ahead, there is hope for increased financial literacy, which will empower more informed homebuyers. In addition, greater access to financing for low-income households is a priority, with more inclusive loan products expected.

“Faster, more efficient approval processes will improve the customer experience, and a supportive regulatory environment will ensure the sector’s stability,” Bendall said.

Overall, 2025 holds great potential for the bond origination sector, with opportunities for growth, innovation and greater inclusivity in the property market.

Alecia Stander is a communications professional and writer. She has a master’s degree in communications from the University of Denver.