Why the US Is turning up the heat on South Africa

Tech billionaire and head of the Department of Government Efficiency, Elon Musk, with United States President Donald Trump, and Musk's son X Æ A-12 in the Oval Office on Tuesday. Photo: @elonmusk

Why is Donald Trump so invested in South Africa’s Expropriation Act?

He isn’t. The real reason behind the US president’s interest in South Africa lies in a complex web of global dynamics: Elon Musk’s Starlink’s expansion, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) case, Brics plus and America’s efforts to counter the global push for dedollarisation.

It’s not about land, nor is it about Afrikaners. It’s about shrinking South Africa’s influence on the global stage and limiting efforts to reshape the world economic order.

South Africa’s decision to bring a case against Israel at the ICJ, accusing it of genocide against the Palestinians, has been hailed as a bold moral stance by some and criticised as a politically motivated move by others.

Long before the 7 October 2023 attack, South African activists had popularised the hashtag #ApartheidIsrael, drawing parallels between Israel’s policies and South Africa’s apartheid past.

However, for countries on the other side of the debate, the ICJ case reflects South Africa’s ambition to assert itself as a leader in the Global South, particularly as it assumes the G20 presidency and seeks to reform the global financial architecture.

Even though the Global South might view South Africa’s ICJ move as a necessary challenge to impunity, Global North countries see it as an overreach that could strain diplomatic relations.

The Israel-Palestine war has become a proxy battle between values of a multipolar world and Western unilateralism.

Events escalated when Trump won the US presidency, again. During Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent state visit to the White House, Trump reiterated his 2019 Peace and Prosperity Plan to annex Gaza and resettle Palestinians elsewhere.

The idea of annexing Gaza, which would involve significant displacement of Palestinians, has been met with international condemnation from the UN, China, countries in the Middle East, Germany, the UK and France.

The potential annexation of Gaza would have far-reaching implications and further complicate efforts toward a two-state solution. Ironically, Trump is willing to propose what could be described as a land grab in Gaza while sanctioning South Africa’s moderate land Expropriation Act.

In light of South Africa’s land reform, Trump subsequently announced plans to prioritise the resettlement of South African farmers, particularly Afrikaners, as refugees in the US. Trump alleged, without substantiation, land “confiscation” and the bad treatment of “certain ethnic groups” within the country.

These recent moves by Trump can only be interpreted as retribution against countries that support the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel.

If South Africa caves in to pressure and withdraws its support for the Palestinians, it could discourage other nations from standing up to Western hegemony.

In his State of the Nation address, President Cyril Ramaphosa reiterated the country’s support for Palestine and stated his administration would not be deterred nor bullied.

It is yet to be seen how South Africa will respond to further pressure, especially when the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) expires in 2027. Currently, Agoa trade exports to the US amount to $14 billion, making it a significant part of South Africa’s trade relations.

In early February 2025, Trump announced a halt to US funding to South Africa under the President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (Pepfar).

While the US only funds 17% of South Africa’s HIV/Aids programme, the decision has led to confusion and concern among healthcare organisations, activists and the patients who rely on these services.

The abrupt withdrawal of support is another sign that South Africa has lost favour with the Americans and is now viewed as a foe instead of a strategic ally.

South African politicians are surely worried about the country’s status under Agoa and have made plans to send a delegation to mend relations with the North American superpower.

But tension remains high, especially after Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe suggested that South Africa should reconsider exporting minerals to the US in response to recent sanctions.

The US will probably do the same and only reconsider renewing South Africa’s Agoa status based on the country’s stance on the ICJ case, dedollarisation within Brics and even black economic empowerment laws.

Musk’s efforts to expand Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet service, to South Africa have been met with resistance as the country asserts its ability to regulate foreign investments.

Starlink promises to bridge the digital divide in South Africa by providing high-speed internet to underserved areas but also seeks to compete with the Chinese company Huawei, which has an established relationship with the state freight and rail company, Transnet.

Critics argue that Starlink could undermine local providers and give Musk undue influence over the country’s communications infrastructure.

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa has raised concerns about competition, data privacy and national security. In response, it is reviewing the satellite services licensing framework, which could complicate Starlink’s entry into the South African market.

The South African-born billionaire has expressed frustration over the country’s BEE laws, which require Starlink to cede 30% equity ownership to local historically disadvantaged business partners.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s relationship with China, its largest trading partner, continues to grow. South Africa has set a March deadline for Taiwan to move its de facto embassy out of Pretoria in support of the one-China policy.

Although calls within the Brics group of developing nations to forsake the dollar remain muted, the misuse of the US Swift system to sanction countries continues to be a concern.

Furthermore, South Africa’s non-aligned stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict has reinforced its foreign policy strategic autonomy, much to the frustration of Western powers.

These geopolitical dynamics form a complex web that could delegitimise South Africa’s standing in the global community.

Not only has South Africa championed the African Agenda within the G20 but the country has also called for a review of global financial institutions such as the World Bank and International Monetary Fund.

Senator Marco Rubio’s post on X calling for a US boycott of the G20 summit under South Africa’s presidency is yet another attempt to isolate and discredit the country on the global stage.

Rubio has gone so far as to refuse to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in February, citing the summit’s theme as resembling a DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) policy that has been repealed under the Trump administration.

South African Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Ronald Lamola responded to Rubio’s remarks by emphasising the country’s commitment to multilateralism, stating South Africa is a sovereign nation.

The US G20 presidency in 2026 adds another layer of uncertainty to South Africa’s international standing. It is highly likely that Trump will skip the December Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg, along with the G20 handover, just as he did when he passed the presidency to Biden.

Furthermore, Trump’s proposed tariffs are expected to drive up inflation, making it even harder for the South African Reserve Bank to keep domestic inflation about 4% while striving for a 3% growth target.

How will South Africa navigate the diplomatic terrain, where dominant powers seek to overtly influence the country’s stance on tension between the East and the West?

South Africa can’t remain neutral nor non-aligned forever and will have to make tough decisions and even stronger pronouncements on geopolitical events.

Nkateko Joseph Mabasa is a writer, climate advocate and policy analyst.